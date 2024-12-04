Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley)'s favorite lawyer has been building a business in Tracker Season 2. Reenie Green (Fiona Rene) not only started her own practice, she basically adopted Velma (Abby McEnany) after the handler's wife Teddi (Robin Weigert) went out of town to take care of a sick parent. Reenie also, as we saw in Episode 5, has been casually dating a man named Elliott (Michael Rady) – who conspicuously has not shown up since.

In Season 1, Colter's coworkers kept to their separate corners. Colter himself didn't even get to visit them that often. Now, however, Velma has started working out of Reenie's new office, and at the end of Tracker Season 2, Episode 7, Colter finally comes to visit said office, but what about Bobby (Eric Graise)? And what about the very slow-burning romantic vibes between Reenie and Colter? With the Season 2 midseason finale in our rearview, there's a lot to consider about this show going forward. Collider spoke to Fiona Rene about Reenie's arc in Tracker Season 2, her wishes for her character's future, and the best parts of being in this ensemble of talented individuals dedicated to finding people who need to be found.

COLLIDER: What has surprised you most about Season 2 so far?

FIONA RENE: Let's see. What has surprised me is how much I love working with Velma. I think originally Reenie was like, "Yeah, okay... I love you, girl. You can come into the office and help me out a bit, and we'll paint." But now I'm like, "Are you gonna be in the office? Well, I'm not gonna be there. Here's my key. Let yourself in." We've just grown that relationship so much. I have so much trust with her.

That's actually one thing I've been really enjoying so far in the second season, watching Colter's team sort of form behind his back. What has it been like building that ensemble? Because they've got a little rapport with Bobby too.

RENE: It's such a dream. Bobby bought me pizza. I was like, "Man! We'll have to get Bobby to come over. He hasn't seen the office yet!" But it's been a dream, and what's so cool is that you've got these three people that maybe would've never talked to each other walking down the street, but because of their shared love for another human being, it doesn't matter how different they are. They find love to have for one another and it's fun. And they're all kind of quirky and eccentric in their own way, and they really appreciate the other person's traits. So it's been such a treat to be able to come together like that.

Filming 'Tracker's Vineyard Episode Was Life-Changing for Fiona Rene

So, [in Episode 5], Reenie gets to do a little tracking herself. Did you film at a local vineyard?

RENE: We shot on location in Osoyoos, which is in the Okanagan [Valley] about four hours east of Vancouver. It's the [British Columbia, a.k.a.] BC wine country. It looks very similar to Napa, and it is stunning. Um, gorgeous. I was just telling someone else how I didn't even drink wine until I shot this episode, and then I came home with a case of it. I don't know if I'll ever touch it, but I'm obsessed. I learned about acidity and tannins and all sorts of stuff.

I had an era in college where my friends and I did a lot of wine-tasting Groupons. We really had it figured out.

RENE: It's so cool. I honestly had never done it until this past year, and now I'm calling my partner. "Let's schedule a wine tasting."

Reenie is obviously very comfortable in that world. What was it like exploring her life outside the office?

RENE: I think her going to this retreat, in her head, was still the office. She's always very career-forward, and so every opportunity for growth in her job, she's taking it. And so this particular retreat was a sprinkle of fun on top of a cake of career progression. She was still thinking about this client, being on it, making new connections, and then this case fell into her lap.

And then even her date is a former coworker. So there's a healthy boundary there, but –

RENE: Work work work work work! Finally, being able to date someone that you're interested in but not have work get in the way. Dunno if that actually works out.

She does still need "associates" for her office.

RENE: That's true...

Fiona Rene on the Importance of Introducing Elliot to Colter in 'Tracker' Season 2

Do you think she had any hesitation about introducing Elliot to not just Colter, but this side of her job?

RENE: Yeah, of course. I'm sure she sat at home for however long with her glass of wine and thought, "Okay, what are the pros and cons of this decision? What is the authentic, and honest, and trustworthy decision?" I think she lays it out there for herself. I know she goes off of instinct, but more so, she goes off, "What is practical?" I think she thought about the pros and cons of specifically introducing Colter. While she's at the retreat, while she's with Elliot, I don't think she had any intention of sharing that part of her life until something more important came along, which is someone's life. If someone's life is on the line, then all the testy bits of "should so-and-so meet so-and-so" and "should I be insecure" go out the window.

She got to do a little light espionage this season. How fun was that to play?

RENE: Honestly, it was my favorite. Reenie Goes Undercover. That's the next season. Reenie's undercover all the time. I think I loved that the most. That was one of the funnest parts of it.

I really appreciate too — it's come up a couple of times this season — that she's making sure everyone gets paid.

RENE: Hello!

Right? Because Colter is almost too good and will refuse money, but he cannot be doing that. He has other people to pay.

RENE: Yes. And on top of that, he does so many cases, he has so many jobs where he is on one side of the continent, and he's like "I'm gonna make it there." And he's going out of his way, and he's not sleeping, and he's driving all night, and he's doing all this stuff. But [Reenie's] like, "Hey, you need to take care of yourself." One of those ways is to take that money, get yourself a good hotel room, don't just sleep in that trailer. I think Reenie is thinking about the care that the other characters are giving themselves, and that has to do with that paycheck for sure.

So you're still filming Season 2? That's very exciting for me, because I'm so used to the six-episode season that was shot two years ago, and we're doing all the press now. It's so nice to talk about it.

RENE: Oh yeah, we're in the middle of it, honey! I'm finding out as we go. I just got another script and I read it, and I'm like, "Oh my gosh."

Fiona Rene Wants To Get Reenie in the Courtroom (and on the Dance Floor) on 'Tracker' Season 2

Do you have any professional or personal wishes for Reenie for the rest of the season?

RENE: I wanna get in the courtroom. I want the audience to see her work. Do what she does best. Convince these juries. Lay it on the line. Like, let's go criminal defense.

That could bring some fun dynamics to the ensemble.

RENE: Colter may make a stupid decision, and instead of bailing him out of jail, she might have to fight on his behalf in the courtroom. That's what I would like to see. Come on, Elwood [Reid, Tracker writer and executive producer]! And I wanna see her have some fun. She works her little booty off, and so does Colter. When are we gonna go out dancing?

Oh, he would hate that.

RENE: He would hate it and I would love to drag him in there. Don't you wanna see Reenie drag Colter to the dance floor?

One hundred percent. I want Velma to be there. And I want Bobby to be there too. They could do karaoke. That would be even more humiliating.

RENE: She will be! That's another episode we gotta get happening.

Tracker Season 2 returns February 16, 2025 on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+.

Tracker Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist, uses his expert tracking skills to assist law enforcement and private citizens across America. Traveling in his old RV, Shaw takes on various cases, from missing persons to complex criminal investigations, always seeking the truth and the rewards that come with it. His journey is fraught with danger and moral dilemmas, as each case reveals deeper layers of conspiracy and human struggle. Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Main Genre Crime Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben H. Winters Network Paramount Streaming Service(s) Paramount Plus Expand

