The hit CBS series Tracker has finally returned after a nearly three-month winter hiatus. In the mid-season finale, "The Night Movers", Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) and his new partner-in-crime-solving, Keaton (Brent Sexton), uncover crucial information about the disappearance of Gina Picket. When questioning their suspect, Alex (Johnny Rey Diaz), they learn about a mysterious and dangerous figure called “The Teacher,” who allegedly manipulated young men to lure people to a place known as The Farm. Alex admits that Gina was lured there by Frank (Ryan Dorsey), the man Colter had long suspected was involved in her disappearance. The episode ended on a massive cliffhanger, leaving Colter, and the viewers, questioning whether Gina was still alive.

Episode 9, "The Disciple," picks up right where the show left off in December, leaving viewers wondering if the evidence Colter and Keaton gathered will lead to more questions in the search for Gina. While it initially seemed that Gina's case would dominate the rest of the season, the writers wasted no time in solving the decade-old case. This closure provides peace for both Colter and Gina's sister, Camille (Floriana Lima), and sets the stage for new mysteries to unfold for the remainder of the season.

Colter Shaw Finally Solves Gina Picket's Disappearance in 'Tracker' Episode 9

Episode 9, "The Disciple," written by Sharon Lee Watson and Amanda Mortlock, begins with Colter and Keaton reviewing every detail of Gina's case. Colter's new companion proves to be a valuable ally, as Keaton thinks similarly to him and even challenges our hero to think outside the box. Their collaboration leads them to the conclusion that it’s time to confront Frank. When they do, Frank admits to taking Gina to The Farm under the false pretense that her favorite band was playing there. He acknowledges dropping her off but insists he has no idea what happened to her afterward. Dorsey delivers a strong performance, portraying Frank as a man with a dark past who clearly feels remorse for his actions.

Frank leads Colter and Keaton to an abandoned barn, where they discover skeletal remains and a tape labeled with Gina’s name. Despite Camille's initial resistance to hearing about the case’s developments, she agrees to meet Colter and watch the tape. In the footage, Gina pleads for her life as the Teacher interrogates her about Camille. While the tape is horrifying, Camille is grateful for the truth it reveals and encourages Colter to keep searching for justice. With help from Velma (Abby McEnany), Colter uncovers that the barn where Gina was held belongs to a man named Patrick Campbell (Mel Tuck).

Colter tracks down Campbell, only to discover that he suffers from dementia and hasn’t lived on the farm for 15 years, clearing him of any involvement. Just when it seems like they’ve reached a dead end, Frank provides a new lead, revealing another location where the Teacher brought his victims. Colter arrives at the site to find a recently missing girl being held by the Teacher, and in a shocking twist, the true identity of the Teacher is revealed to be Patrick’s son-in-law, Noah (Nicholas Lea). After apprehending Noah, Colter finally gets the chance to ask him what he did with Gina.

Colter meets with Camille again, and the audience learns that Noah has confessed to killing Gina, finally bringing the case to a heartbreaking conclusion. While the revelation is painful, it finally gives closure to both Colter and Camille, who find solace in knowing that, in a way, Gina helped Colter save the other missing girl. She is now able to give her sister the farewell she deserves and she and Colter end on a positive note, maybe with her paths crossing again in the future. With Gina’s case now behind him, Colter is free to focus on new cases and mysteries that still haven't been solved.

Colter Has Closure, but What Comes Next?