More Shaw family mysteries will be explored amidst epic saves when Tracker returns for Season 2 this fall. The Justin Hartley-led series has proved to be a fan favorite thanks to its characters' gravitas, guests included. They form a huge part of the mystery and action, and all their actors will be back for Season 2. Hartely previewed the returning stars and what the season holds for them to TV Insider, revealing their debut episodes and what their arcs will look like. Jensen Ackles returns early in the season as Russell and Colter dig deeper into the Shaw family mysteries. Hartley talked about the brothers' next adventure, saying:

"Russell’s also pretty heroic in Episode 2 and they get involved in this really black ops, kind of strange thing. And these government officials start asking about our dad out of the blue, and you’re like, “Whoa, what’s this all about?” So, in every episode, Dad is becoming a little more vindicated maybe, or just maybe completely nuts. We don’t know. We dive a little bit deeper into that."

Billie, Dory, and Lizzy Will Be Back In 'Tracker' Season 2

Hartley's wife, Sofia Pernas, guest-starred as Billie in Season 1, and the chemistry between Colter and the rival tracker was off the charts. Pernas returns in Episode 3 and Hartley was excited to have her back. "Oh, she’s the best and such a talent. . .It’s my favorite days in the world when I get to work with her," he said. Even seasoned trackers sometimes need help, and Billie knocks on Colter's door seeking aid with something. "And of course, he’s like, 'You need my help, huh?' It’s that kind of thing, like, 'Well, okay, then ask for it. I’ll help you. You got to ask me,' that kind of thing," Hartley previewed of their dynamics.

With Colter's sister, Harltey did not reveal her exact debut episode, given that Melissa Roxburgh is the lead in The Hunting Party, and she's been pretty occupied. However, "her show ends [production] way before we end so we can bring her back in the latter episodes of our show," said Hartley. Jennifer Morrison will also return in two capacities. She will direct Episode 6 and Hartley said he's "sure her character will be back."

Tracker returns for bigger Season 2 in multiple senses of the word. CBS ordered more episodes for the sophomore season. That translates to more stories and action scenes. Hartley said that he would love to do "a third season, a fourth season, a fifth season, a sixth season," of the show and that it "would be wonderful."

Catch the Season 2 premiere on October 13 on CBS. Catch up with Season 1 on Paramount+.

