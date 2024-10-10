Jensen Ackles made a name for himself playing Dean Winchester for 15 years in Supernatural, but now he has a new role that everyone can't stop talking about. Ackles starred in Episode 12 of Tracker Season 1, which follows Colter (Justin Hartley) as he teams up with his estranged brother, Russell (Ackles), who enlists his help to track down his former Army colleague who went missing after several weeks of strange behavior. Now, People Magazine has the first look at Ackles and Hartley's Colter-Russell reunion, which is due to happen in Season 2, Episode 2, "Ontological Shock." The second episode will follow Reenie (Fiona Rene) who calls Russell for help after Colter disappears while searching for a missing father. Hartley gave a statement to People about what a pleasure it was to be working with Ackles again on Tracker:

"Jensen and I have known each other for a long time, we have have never had a chance to work together. Jensen is the perfect guy to play Russell. It's such a well fleshed out character in the book and even more so with what we've done in the show. And then Jensen just brings it to the next level."

Tracker was a major hit for Paramount+ after premiering earlier this year in February and running through to the end of May. Now, less than six months later, Tracker returns with a batch of new episodes, slated to premiere on October 13 with Season 2, Episode 1, titled "Out of the Past." The first episode will follow Colter as he investigates the disappearance of a family whose car was found abandoned in Arkansas when a shocking revelation about the family's mother sends him down into the dark world of organized crime. In addition to Hartley as Colter Shaw, Tracker Season 2 also stars Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin, Eric Graise as Bobby Exley, Aliyah Brooks as Amy, and Erik Gow as Craig King.

What Else Have Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley Been In Lately?

Image via People Magazine

Ackles has recently further expanded in popularity thanks to his role in Prime Video's hit superhero series, The Boys, where he starred as Soldier Boy in a recurring capacity in Season 3, and is set to return in a large role in Season 5. He will also lead a spin-off set in The Boys universe, titled Vought Rising, which is a prequel following Vought's rise to power. Hartley is known for playing Oliver Queen on Smallville, and also for starring as Kevin Pearson in This is Us. More recently, he teamed up with Barrett Doss for The Noel Diary, the feel-good romantic comedy streaming on Netflix.

Tracker Season 2 premieres on October 13, with new episodes dropping every Sunday. Check out the new image of Russell and Colter from Season 2, Episode 2 above, and watch Tracker on Paramount+.

Tracker Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist, uses his expert tracking skills to assist law enforcement and private citizens across America. Traveling in his old RV, Shaw takes on various cases, from missing persons to complex criminal investigations, always seeking the truth and the rewards that come with it. His journey is fraught with danger and moral dilemmas, as each case reveals deeper layers of conspiracy and human struggle. Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben H. Winters Network Paramount Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

