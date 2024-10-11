Come Sunday, October 13, CBS will be the place to be as the second season of the hit drama series, Tracker, makes its highly anticipated fall debut. Less than six months after its first season ended, Tracker returns with a batch of episodes, with the first episode of the new season giving Colter another mystery to solve. In Episode 1, titled "Out of the Past," Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw will be "investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas." However, in the show's second episode, the titular savior might need saving himself.

The star power of the Hartley-led series is enhanced by the addition of Supernatural's Jensen Ackles, who plays Colter's elder brother, Russell Shaw. The Colter-Russell reunion will happen in Season 2, Episode 2, titled, "Ontological Shock" with the official synopsis reading: "When Colter suddenly disappears during his search for a missing father, Reenie recruits his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), for help." Newly released images from the episode see Russell, having answered Reenie's call for aid, teaming up with Colter in hopes of solving the mysterious disappearance that lay before.

Russell and Colter's relationship has been nothing short of turbulent throughout Tracker's run so far. After what was a troubled childhood which cumulated in Colter blaming Russell for their father's death. Ackles' Russell first appeared in Episode 12 of Tracker Season 1, in which Colter teams up with his estranged brother, Russell, who enlists his help to track down his former Army colleague who went missing after weeks of strange behavior. Despite the pair not having an easy time on screen, Hartley has enjoyed his time working with Ackles:

"Jensen and I have known each other for a long time, we have have never had a chance to work together. Jensen is the perfect guy to play Russell. It's such a well fleshed out character in the book and even more so with what we've done in the show. And then Jensen just brings it to the next level."

New Season, Big Changes For Colter

Close

Much has changed for Colter heading into the new season. Firstly, the rewardist has lost one of his most reliable hands behind the scenes in Robin Weigert's Teddi Bruin who has departed the series. Teddi's departure will be handled by Reenie stepping in to fill the void she left. Colter is also set to experience some change in his personal life with the arrival of Floriana Lima as Camille Pickett. Described as “Haunted, attractive… Camille has been Colter’s off-and-on lover for at least the past 10 years," Lima's Camille should bring some extra spice to Colter's life. In addition to Hartley as Colter Shaw, and the rest of the aforementioned cast, Tracker Season 2 also stars Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin, Eric Graise as Bobby Exley, Aliyah Brooks as Amy, and Erik Gow as Craig King.

Tracker Season 2 premieres on October 13, with new episodes dropping every Sunday. Check out the new images of Russell and Colter from Season 2, Episode 2 above, and watch Tracker on Paramount+.

Tracker Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist, uses his expert tracking skills to assist law enforcement and private citizens across America. Traveling in his old RV, Shaw takes on various cases, from missing persons to complex criminal investigations, always seeking the truth and the rewards that come with it. His journey is fraught with danger and moral dilemmas, as each case reveals deeper layers of conspiracy and human struggle. Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Main Genre Crime Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben H. Winters Network Paramount Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+