Network television still has some fight left in it yet, as CBS’ procedural, Tracker, has proven. After a successful first season, Justin Hartley’s Colter Shaw will return in the anticipated follow-up season. The former This Is Us star brings life to the crime-solving survivalist who uses his specific skills to help law enforcement and citizens alike. The addition of Jensen Ackles as Colter's brother Russell has added even more prestige to the popular series in the first season. CBS Entertainment recently released what fans can expect of the sophomore season, slated to premiere this fall. The first episode of the second season is entitled “Out of the Past” and will focus on Colter’s next mystery.

“While investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas, Colter makes a shocking discovery about the mother’s past that leads him into the world of organized crime. Also, Reenie opens up her new law firm and enlists Velma’s help in setting up shop.”

The Season 2 premiere will air on October 13, on CBS.

'Tracker' Changes In Season 2

CBS has also released visuals to accompany the episode’s logline. Photos feature Colter in various positions next to his black truck while stoically walking down the street. Other characters are represented, including Fiona Rene’s Reenie Greene in her office and Abby McEnany’s Velma Bruin. Not pictured, however, is Robin Weigert, who portrays Abby’s wife, Teddi. Tracker previously announced that Weigert would not reprise her role for Season 2, a shock to many. Weigert is an iconic character actor who melts into the roles she portrays. Most famous for playing Calamity Jane in HBO’s Deadwood, she also had a recurring role in FX’s Sons of Anarchy. Despite her pedigree, Season 2 will have to move on without her. Showrunner Elwood Reid hinted to TVLine how this would impact the new season, specifically Velma, stating that she would be: “taking on a very interesting role with something that was hinted at with Reenie’s character in the final couple episodes.”

Weigert’s departure is a disappointment but there are still many things to look forward to. Velma taking more of a central role is an exciting prospect, as well as the return of Ackles while he is also leading The Boys spin-off, Vought Rising. The Supernatural actor said he would return in Season 2 to stir up more trouble. Viewers can catch all this and more when Tracker Season 2 premieres on CBS on October 13, at 8 pm, EST.

