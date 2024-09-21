CBS' hit drama series, Tracker, is set to return for its second season on October 13 and rightly so, excitement is high. The sophomore season will see survivalist and rewardist, Colter Shaw, portrayed by This Is Us alum Justin Hartley, return to our screens to solve complex mysteries, including one involving his family. The Shaw family has a mysterious past that has since torn the family apart. Colter's elder brother, Russell Shaw (Jensen Ackles) was introduced in the first season, adding another layer of intrigue to the family dynamic. Ackles' Russell is set to return for the second season and series star and executive producer Hartley has previewed his return.

By the time the brothers met in the show's first season, theirs was a highly estranged relationship. However, the icy nature of that relationship would ultimately thaw as they look to unravel the secrets their plague their family. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Hartley and showrunner Elwood Reid preview what comes next for the Shaw brothers in season 2. The pair would be reunited at the “highest point” in a case involving UFOs. A case which would equally shed some light on the Colter family drama. “There’s a secret that is revealed about their father that lands with both brothers,” Reid says. “There’s a memory you’ll see that Colter doesn’t have that his brother does about Colter and their father. Now that the brothers are on better terms, they can actually compare notes and make some progress."

When Ackles was revealed to be joining the series, it added a sprinkling of star dust to an already beloved show. The episode the brothers shared saw them augment their strengths far more than they exposed their weaknesses. Looking ahead to their on screen reunion, Hartley adds, “Jensen came and he enhanced [the character] in every way. He augmented the character with the tiny touches he adds as an actor, so he made this his own in a big way.”

Colter's Work Life Hits a Snag

While his personal life might be sailing into calmer waters, Colter's work life might sail into slightly choppy waters in Season 2. Emmy-nominated actress, Robin Weigert, who portrayed Teddi Bruin, will not be returning in the coming season. This will mean a change in the stable spin that held up Colter's operation for much of the first season. While Teddi's wife, Velma Bruin (Abby McEnany) will remain with Colter, showrunner Reid has revealed how the show intends to write off Teddi and its impact on Velma and the team. “[Velma] and Teddy have separated," Reid said. "Velma is struggling with what it means to be abandoned in some ways, and she’ll work her way through that emotion.” In Teddi's absence, Fiona Rene's Reenie will step in and work with Velma.

The second season of Tracker premieres Sunday, October 13 at 8 pm ET on CBS. You can catch up on the first season of Tracker on Paramount+.

