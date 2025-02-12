Tracker introduced Colter's (Justin Hartley) family in Season 1, and while some members have returned in Season 2, Dory (Melissa Roxburgh) has not been seen. That can partially be attributed to Roxburgh's new commitment to NBC, where she leads the new crime procedural, The Hunting Party. Two of the ten-episode season have aired, and since the show wrapped a while ago, TV Line caught up with the actress to discuss what's on the horizon. The outlet also asked her if a return to Tracker would happen since Tracker's executive producer Elwood Reid said, "We’ll unpeel some more stuff with [Colter’]s sister" in Season 2. Roxburgh gave a hope-filled response, saying:

“I hope so. It was such a good set and Justin’s obviously wonderful, so I hope Dory makes a reappearance. There’s a lot of different ways they could go with the character.”

Tracker is shrouded in mystery, especially where the Shaw family is concerned. Every character has a secret or two they're hiding, and like viewers, Roxburgh is also interested in seeing what's underneath Dory's hood, among other characters. “Dory has some secrets. She’s not being forthcoming about things, so I want to know what happens there," the actress said. She added: "And I want to know what happened to the Dad… all those answers.”

What's Ahead On 'Tracker' and 'The Hunting Party?'

Image via CBS

Tracker resumes on Sunday, February 16, with an episode that makes great progress in the season-long arc."A new lead in Colter’s white whale case, the disappearance of Gina Picket, brings him and retired cop Keaton (guest star Brent Sexton) back together to track down a serial killer," reads the official logline. A fresh look at the case gives Colter a new perspective on events from over ten years ago when Gina disappeared after her shift at the mall.

Meanwhile, The Hunting Party heads to rural Montana on Monday, February 17, when a new escapee crops up there. "In rural Montana, the team hunts down Lowe, a brutal serial killer obsessed with wolves. Bex and the team must track Lowe through the wilderness, all while dealing with local Rangers out for their own form of vigilante justice," reads the official logline.

It's unclear when in Season 2 Roxburgh's character makes her return, if at all, but Hartley teased her appearance late in the season. "I think if we pick that story back up this year, I think it would be more towards the end of Season 2," he said.

Tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. this Sunday to catch a new episode of Tracker. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+.