Typically, once you are quite brilliant at an endeavor. There is oftentimes one task that might take a while to solve - if it ever gets solved. For Tracker's Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley), who is quite good at finding people, there is a case of a missing person which he has been unable to solve for a decade. It's a painful disappointment and loss he has carried around solemnly, as seen in the show's Season 2 premiere. Ahead of Tracker's fall finale, titled "The Night Movers," that one mystery takes center stage once more.

Beyond the lingering case of his family's mysterious past, Colter is plagued by his inability so far to solve the disappearance of Gina Picket. It's personal for Colter, who has a deep connection with Gina's sister, Camille (Floriana Lima). In a newly released clip for next week's episode, Colter boasts, and rightly so, of his ability to find missing people. Retired police detective Keaton, played by Brent Sexton, who Colter aids in solving his own mystery case in 'Trust Fall," seems to have fulfilled his promise of finding a new lead for the rewardist's cold case. But has Keaton's lead come a little too late? As Camille seems to give up hope of finding out what happened to Gina.

An Ally Can Often Be A Useful Resource

The case of Gina Picket has been a millstone around Colter's neck, as we witnessed in the show's fall premiere. While the rewardist usually avoids making promises he can't keep to victim's families, he did with Camille and the pair have been united in grief. It doesn't seem to have been an entirely healthy process of grieving, as the pair sleep together to avoid thinking of their shared loss. Camille was introduced as a new love interest for Colter but has only appeared in one episode so far this season, and her potential return might signal the unraveling of Colter's biggest mystery after some "old-school legwork" by detective Keaton.

Beyond Gina Picket's case, there exist other mysteries in the life of Colter Shaw. Why he and Reenie Green (Fiona Rene) are yet to make any significant progress on a romantic relationship remains a mystery. But more importantly, the death of his father, Ashton Shaw (Lee Tergesen), and why he was killed remains shrouded in dense fog. It created a rift which has since mended, between Colter and his elder brother, Russell. However, just like the Picket case, it might be sometime before Ashton's murder gets solved, as Tracker producer Steve Harper teased earlier in the year, saying:

"In the writers' room we figured that once Russell showed up they'd have to solve the mystery of Colter's dad's murder before there could be another case. But that's not how it went down. By having Russell give Colter a case (that was important to him) and then having Russell disappear by the end of the ep, the mystery gets left for another day."

Tune in to CBS on Sunday, December 1, to see how everything plays out. Watch the sneak peek in the video above. Catch up on Paramount+ before the new episode.

Tracker Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Justin Hartley , Abby McEnany , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Robin Weigert , Wendy Crewson , Sofia Pernas , Jensen Ackles , Lee Tergesen , Prestyn Bates , Matthew Nelson-Mahood , Alison Araya , Link Baker , Mattia Castrillo , Paniz Zade , Ashley Roxburgh , Jeremy Jones , Aggie Bell , Oscar Chark , Dalias Blake , Colm Hill , Nicole Anthony , Sean Owen Roberts , Garfield Wilson , Zia Newton , Arianna McGregor Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben H. Winters Writers Ben H. Winters , Hilary Weisman Graham Network CBS Showrunner Elwood Reid Where To Watch Paramount+ Character(s) Colter Shaw , Velma Bruin , Bob Exley , Reenie Greene , Teddi Bruin , Mary Dove Shaw , Billie Matalon , Russell Shaw , Ashton Shaw , Young Colter Shaw , Sarah Riley , Mark Riley , Gil Brown , Officer Amini , Jesse Bowers , Jack Horvath , Dorian Shaw , Craig Riley , State Investigator , Derek , Ms. Hicks , Milton , Fred , Counter Worker , Patty Expand

