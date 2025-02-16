Every now and then, a show arrives on network television and instantly makes its mark. On February 11, 2024, that show was Tracker, an action drama that blew viewers away with its dedication to character development and gritty, pulsating action sequences. With a magnificent 89% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, it was inevitable Tracker would return, but would the show be able to live up to the heady heights of the first outing?

Over the past couple of months, that has been proven to be easy for Ben H. Winters and co, with Season 2 smashing the standards of Season 1 and bringing with it a domination of CBS' viewership charts. Following Christmas and New Year specials that delivered in every way, the recent winter hiatus has left fans desperate for more. Well, fear not, as Tracker's midseason premiere is right around the corner, and here's how you can watch it.

When is the 'Tracker' Season 2 Midseason Premiere Released?

Image via Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

You can catch the return of one of CBS' best dramas on Sunday, February 16, 2025. This day also marks the arrival of other new and returning shows, including Season 23 of Family Guy and Season 4 of Krapopolis on Fox, The White Lotus Season 3's network debut on HBO, and the return of 90 Day Fiancé ​​​​​​for its eleventh season on TLC.

Is the 'Tracker' Season 2 Midseason Premiere Airing Live?

Image via CBS

Of course, you will be able to catch the return of Tracker live on CBS at 8:00 p.m. EST. CBS has a wonderful line-up of shows on the evening of February 16, with Tracker followed immediately by the brand-new drama Watson at 9:00 p.m., and the debut of The Equalizer's fourth season at 10 p.m.

Can You Stream the 'Tracker' Season 2 Midseason Premiere?

Image via Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

If you can't catch the Tracker Season 2 midseason premiere live, fear not, as every episode of the show is available to stream the very next day on Paramount+. The streamer also currently holds all previous episodes in the series, perfect for a quick catch-up before Tracker returns.

For those without a subscription, prices start at $7.99/month and can rise to $12.99/month depending on your package, with more information available via the link below.

Paramount+ Prices and Plans

Watch the 'Tracker' Season 2 Midseason Premiere Trailer

Available to watch above, the official Tracker Season 2 midseason premiere trailer was released on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Most excitingly, this trailer confirms that Tracker is heading into the past, digging up an old case that has haunted Colter (Justin Hartley) for years. That case is the disappearance of Gina Pickett, with the midseason premiere, "The Disciple", seeing Colter buoyed by Keaton's (Brent Sexton) return and finally making more progress in the case. The rest of Tracker's second outing will have a high bar to live up to, with the first half stunning fans and convincing many that a network titan is beginning to emerge. This is something referenced in Michael John Petty's glowing Season 2 review for Collider, in which he called the series, "easily one of the best dramas on television right now," and later added:

"If Season 2 of Tracker has proven anything, it's that this show is on the right track. If it can continue to maintain the same level of quality moving forward, it wouldn't come as a surprise if this series lasted a decade on the network. It really is that good, and Colter Shaw is just a delightful character to watch on screen that we can only hope he sticks around for a long time. After all, people are always looking for something."

An official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"A new lead in Colter's white whale case, the disappearance of Gina Picket, brings him and retired cop Keaton back together to track down a serial killer."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Tracker' Season 2?

Image via CBS

For a quick catch-up on what has come before and the chance to plan your coming weeks around the hottest show on CBS, here is a look at the full episode schedule for Tracker.

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "Out of the Past" While investigating the strange disappearance of a family in the backwoods of Arkansas, Colter's shocking discovery about the mother's past leads him into the world of organized crime. Wednesday, November 13, 2024 2 "Ontological Shock" When Colter goes missing during his search for a missing father, Reenie recruits his brother, Russell, for help. Wednesday, November 20, 2024 3 "Bloodlines" Colter and rival rewardist Billie Matalon team up to find a missing high school baseball star. Wednesday, November 27, 2024 4 "Noble Rot" Reenie gets Colter to take a case involving a woman missing from a high-end wellness retreat in Napa designed for CEOs. Wednesday, December 4, 2024 5 "Preternatural" Colter takes a job locating a missing teen with a unique spiritual gift in an inhospitable mining town. Wednesday, December 11, 2024 6 "Trust Fall" While searching for missing campers, Colter meets a retired police officer who believes a serial killer is on the loose. Wednesday, December 18, 2024 7 "Man's Best Friend" When Colter finds a lost dog at a gas station in Denver and the dog is subsequently stolen from his truck, Colter makes it his mission to track him down and reunite him with his family. Wednesday, December 25, 2024 8 "The Night Movers" Colter is tasked with tracking down a "ghost" when hired to find a man who seemingly died in a car accident months earlier, while also catching a break in his white whale case. Wednesday, January 1, 2025 9 "The Disciple" A new lead in Colter's white whale case, the disappearance of Gina Picket, brings him and retired cop Keaton back together to track down a serial killer. Sunday, February 16, 2025 10 "Nightingale" After Colter is hired to find a missing singer linked to a violent crime, he discovers his target is a stoic survivalist, not unlike himself. Sunday, February 23, 2025 11 "Shades of Gray" While tracking the son of a prominent New Jersey cupcake chain founder, Colter gets thrust into the middle of a violent mafia war. Sunday, March 2, 2025