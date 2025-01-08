Tracker returns for the second half of Season 2 on Sunday, February 16, and according to the official logline and images for the episode, there won't be much time to waste. Details of Tracker Season 2, Episode 9, "The Disciple," tease major developments in Colter's decade-old case about a missing woman. The arc has been touched on sporadically throughout the first half of the season, but the entrance of a retired detective into the picture is just what the mystery needed. Brent Sexton returns as Detective Keaton when some discoveries in Gina Picket's case are made. Read the logline below:

"A new lead in Colter’s white whale case, the disappearance of Gina Picket, brings him and retired cop Keaton (guest star Brent Sexton) back together to track down a serial killer."

Colter and Keaton Hunt Down a Serial Killer in 'Tracker' Season 2, Episode 9