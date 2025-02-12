Tracker is back this Sunday, and when the show returns, a case that has bugged Colter (Justin Hartley) for over a decade takes center stage. Despite failing initially to find Gina Pickett, Colter has never moved on from her disappearance all these years later. Colter now has a companion, and in Tracker Season 2, Episode 9, "The Disciple," the duo makes great headway in figuring out what happened to Gina. The logline below for the February 16 episode previews Keaton's (Brent Sexton) return and developments in the case. CBS released a sneak peek of the midseason premiere, showing Colter revisiting the case with fresher and more experienced eyes.

"A new lead in Colter’s white whale case, the disappearance of Gina Picket, brings him and retired cop Keaton back together to track down a serial killer."

Who Took Gina Pickett?

In the video above, Colter and Keaton are at a diner. As an experienced cop, the latter knows how to identify inconsistencies, especially in witness testimony. "I wasn't there. I want to hear you tell it to me the way you remember it a decade ago," Keaton tells Colter. The tracker recounts how Gina disappeared after her shift at Hot Topic. "Her shift ended at 6 pm. She leaves the building at 6:10 p.m. Now, mall surveillance sees her in the mall parking lot headed to her car," Colter details. A blind spot in the mall's parking lot is where Gina disappeared before making it to her car, and she has never been seen since.

Gina claimed she'd seen a man hanging around the mall a week before she disappeared. The man was Frank Whales (Ryan Dorsey), who Colter has been visiting every year like he did in the Season 2 premiere. Frank has always claimed innocence, but Colter never believed him. "There's no coincidence. He was there every day before Gina vanished except that one and not after?" Colter tells Keaton, who agrees that Franks' story is odd.

It seems another visit to Frank is in order, but will they like what they find out? Even if Frank did not take Gina, what if he knows who did? What if he was used to scout potential victims for the kidnapper and possibly the killer? Tune in to CBS on Sunday, February 16, at 8 p.m. to see what Colter and Keaton find. You can also catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ before new ones return next week.