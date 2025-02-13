It's been over two months since Season 2 of the CBS hit Tracker went on its winter hiatus, but thankfully, the wait is finally over. On February 16, Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) returns to our TV screens for the show's mid-season premiere, "The Disciple". So far this season, Colter has continued solving a missing person’s case in each episode, all while being haunted by a cold case tied to his past — one he’s never been able to solve. Along the way, he’s reunited with familiar faces, meets some new ones, and even gets an assist from a loyal canine companion. If you need a refresher on the first eight episodes of Season 2, here are some key details to remember before diving into the back half of the season.

Colter Shaw Is Haunted by a Cold Case in Season 2 of ‘Tracker'

Image via CBS

In the Season 2 premiere of Tracker, a new season-long mystery is introduced that has haunted Colter Shaw for the last 10 years. Gina Picket went missing from the mall parking lot where she worked, and ever since, Colter has been desperate to uncover the truth behind her disappearance. Gina Picket went missing from the mall parking lot where she worked and, ever since, Colter has been desperate to find out what happened to her. This case is deeply personal for him; every year on the anniversary of her disappearance, Colter visits Frank (Ryan Dorsey), a man he believes was involved in whatever happened to Gina. The unresolved mystery has become a driving force in Colter's life, fueling his need for answers.

In the same episode, Colter visits Gina’s sister, Camille (Floriana Lima), with whom he has grown very close over the years. It’s clear that solving Gina’s disappearance isn’t just about the case — it’s about Colter’s emotional bond with Camille, who has also been living with the grief of her sister’s loss. Usually, Colter doesn't like to make promises to the families that hire him to find their missing loved ones, but he breaks that rule for Camille, proving how much he cares about her. Their shared pain leads to an intimate, temporary escape, but their relationship becomes complicated by the mid-season finale, where Camille reveals she’s ready to move on both from Gina’s case and from Colter.

Despite the ongoing mystery of Gina's disappearance, Tracker keeps the formula that made its first season a hit, with Colter tackling a new case in each episode. He teams up with trusted allies throughout these investigations, bringing back fan favorites from Season 1. Colter also crosses paths with new characters who will play a key role as the season unfolds.

Colter Teams up With Familiar Faces and New Allies in Season 2 of ‘Tracker'