CBS' popular drama, Tracker, is set for a return to our screens later in the fall. Ahead of its eagerly anticipated return, the show has revealed that it is set to lose a major cast member in Robin Weigert, who portrayed Teddi Bruin in the show's maiden season. Such news is sure to have audiences wondering how the show might change because of it, and now series star and executive producer, Justin Hartley has explained how the exit of Weigert's character will impact the show. In the popular drama's first season, Weigert's Teddi and wife Velma Bruin, portrayed by Abby McEnany, served as handlers, providing crucial support for the series' main protagonist, Hartley's Colter Shaw.

Quizzed by TV Insider on how Teddi's absence will change the story going forward, Hartley responds by revealing that Velma will be working alot more closely with Fiona Rene's Reenie when Tracker Season 2 debuts on Sunday, October 13 on CBS. The executive producer also teased what lay ahead for Colter's friend, Bobby (Eric Graise). His comments read:

"At the end of last season, Reenie decides that she’s leaving her firm and going to go it on her own. She’s got that big life change and, in a way, she teams up with Velma and you’ll see a lot of the two of them working together, which is a really interesting dynamic. They both have common goals with just some completely different ways of going about their business. Bobby our computer whiz, is hacking away. Then we have a couple of really cool surprises coming for Reenie."

There has not been any reason given for Weigert's departure from the top-rated CBS drama. However, Hartley's comments on how the show intends to deal with Teddi's departure, tracks with recent comments made by showrunner Elwood Reid, who teased that Velma would be "taking on a very interesting role with something that was hinted at with Reenie’s character in the final couple episodes" of the first season.

Jensen Ackles Returns to 'Tracker'

Image via CBS

While audiences will not be seeing Teddi's return when Tracker returns. Jensen Ackles has revealed that he would be returning for the sophomore season, reprising his role as Russell Shaw, the formerly estranged elder brother of Colter. Barring any casting announcements before its October return, Tracker Season 2 will see Hartley's former This is Us castmate, Jennifer Morrison as Lizzy Hawking, Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon, and Melissa Roxburgh as Dory Shaw. The series is based on author Jeffrey Deaver's novel, The Never Game. A spectacular hit in its first season, averaging over 11 million live viewers per episode. Tracker was quickly greenlit for another season.

Tracker Season 2 premieres on October 13. Stream Season 1 on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more on Tracker.

Tracker Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist, uses his expert tracking skills to assist law enforcement and private citizens across America. Traveling in his old RV, Shaw takes on various cases, from missing persons to complex criminal investigations, always seeking the truth and the rewards that come with it. His journey is fraught with danger and moral dilemmas, as each case reveals deeper layers of conspiracy and human struggle. Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Main Genre Crime Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben H. Winters Network Paramount Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

