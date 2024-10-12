Season 2 of Tracker is catching up on fans sooner than we thought. Based on The Never Game by Jeffrey Deaver, the breakout drama follows Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) as he tracks down missing persons for cash rewards. Despite the success of his niche profession, Colter’s background remains a mystery. The sophomore season will see Colter’s past creeping up to him. His family secrets, especially those surrounding his father’s mysterious death, will finally come to light, and Colter has no choice but to face the music.

Together with his experienced team, Colter takes on new challenges, team changes, and confronts his long-buried family drama. Don’t miss out on the official premiere date. Without further ado, here’s where you can watch and stream Tracker Season 2.

Is 'Tracker' Season 2 Premiering on TV?

Image via CBS

Season 2 of Tracker officially premieres on Sunday, October 13 from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS Television Network. Following its debut, the series will move back to its regular timeslot beginning Sunday, November 3 from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT.

Stick around at CBS, as new seasons of your beloved TV shows are making their premieres the same week. Season 22 of NCIS premieres on Monday, October 14, from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Season 7 of FBI airs on Tuesday, October 15, from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT. Lastly, the hot and fiery Season 3 of Fire Country premieres on Friday, October 18 at 9:00 pm ET.

Is 'Tracker' Season 2 Streaming Online?

Image via CBS

If you missed the official TV airing, fans can stream Tracker Season 2 on Paramount+, either live or on-demand if you’re a Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscriber, or on-demand the day after airing if you have the Essential plan. Those new to Paramount+ can choose plans that start as low as $5.99 per month, with premium options available for $11.99 per month.

PARAMOUNT+ SUBSCRIPTION PLANS

Can You Stream 'Tracker' Season 2 Without Paramount+

Image via CBS

Alternatively, audiences can watch Tracker Season 2 on the official CBS website. However, you will need to connect to your TV provider beforehand to stream the episodes.

WATCH ON CBS.COM

Watch the Preview for 'Tracker' Season 2

Season 2 of Tracker opens with Colter back doing what he does best - getting into trouble. In the premiere episode, “Out of the Past”, a simple missing-persons case turns into something much darker when a family’s abandoned car leads him into the murky world of organized crime. It doesn’t help that Colter discovers a shocking secret about the mother’s past. Meanwhile, Reenie Greene (Fiona Rene) is opening her new law firm, and Velma Bruin (Abby McEnany) is there to lend a hand (and cause trouble along the way). With government cover-ups, dangerous enemies, and more life-risking saves than ever, Season 2 witnesses Colter as he fights harder, digs deeper, and stays two steps ahead of whoever might go up against him.

Other Shows Like 'Tracker' Season 2 You Can Watch Now

‘NCIS’

Get a better peek into the world of naval crime-fighting in NCIS, where a team of special agents solves mysteries with their signature wit and charm. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) leads the Major Case Response Team, a branch of the Naval Criminal Investigation Service that’s responsible for investigating high-visibility crimes. A former FBI agent with a calm demeanor, his sharp and sarcastic edge could throw any agent off guard. But when it comes to the field, he gets the job done as steadfastly as he can. Parker’s team includes the tech-savvy Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), a computer whiz who can crack any case with a keyboard, and the unpredictable Special Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), a lone wolf who thrives in undercover chaos. Joining them is the tough-as-nails Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), who specializes in high-risk operations and negotiations. Behind the scenes, Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), the team’s endearing medical examiner, and forensic genius Kasie Hines is the go-to science gal. With NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) controlling the whole shtick, there’s never a dull at in NCIS.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+

‘FBI’

FBI FBI: A team of elite agents in the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation uses their skills, intellect, and state-of-the-art technologies to keep the city and country safe from various threats, ranging from terrorism to organized crime. Each case challenges their expertise, dedication, and moral fortitude, as they navigate the complexities of law enforcement and justice. Release Date September 25, 2018 Cast Missy Peregrym , Zeeko Zaki , Jeremy Sisto , Alana de la Garza , John Boyd , Katherine Renee Kane , Taylor Anthony Miller , Vedette Lim , James Chen , Ebonée Noel , Roshawn Franklin , Neal Lerner , Sela Ward , Shantel VanSanten , Thomas Philip O'Neill , Carmen Lamar , Derek Hedlund , Catherine Haena Kim , Mara Davi , Kathleen Munroe , Anthoula Katsimatides , Caleb Reese Paul , Yasmine Aker , Josh Segarra , Sagar Kiran , Rodney Richardson , Mark McKinnon , Talia Thiesfield Main Genre Crime Seasons 7 Expand

From the legendary Dick Wolf, FBI pulls audiences straight into the heart of New York’s most elite crime-fighting unit. Coming from strong intelligence backgrounds, not only are these agents book smart - they’re eagle-eyed, driven, and always two steps ahead. Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) runs the precinct with a determined fist, committed to bringing justice and loyal to her team. Coming from a long line of law enforcement officers, she’s backed by her partner, Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), a former undercover DEA agent who brings street smarts and tactical brilliance to match Maggie’s analytical methods. Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana de la Garza), who’s always cool, calm, and collected, joins forces together with Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), who keeps the precinct light with his charm and operates smoothly with his quick thinking. Rounding out the team is Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Kane), a former NYPD officer, paired with Ivy League brainiac Stuart Scola, a Wall Street hotshot-turned-FBI ace.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+

‘Fire Country’

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Main Genre Drama

Fire Country follows Bode Leon (Max Thieriot), a young convict trying to trade a life sentence for second chances by joining a high-stakes firefighting program. But no redemption arc is complete without running into your past demons. Stationed in his rural hometown in Northern California, he must return to the same place he fled after burning all his bridges (literally and figuratively). Partnered with elite firefighters and fellow inmates, he’s battling unpredictable wildfires while attempting to atone for his old mistakes. Once the town’s golden boy, Bode now returns with a criminal record and a big secret. Inspired by real prison firefighting programs, as well as Thieriot’s personal experiences living in Northern California, Fire Country turns up the heat with life-and-death rescuers and constant smoldering tension. Every flame Bode faces could bring him closer to forgiveness or bun his chances to the ground.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+