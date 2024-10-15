Tracker was the number one scripted show in the 2023/2024 TV season, with each episode averaging 11.6 million viewers. A new report by Deadline reveals that the much anticipated second season was a winner for CBS on Sunday night, with the episode being watched by 8.3 million live and same-day viewers. This makes Tracker the most-watched premiere this season, bypassing the pilot for Matlock from the same network. The number is expected to grow in the coming days, given that the first season saw an additional 3.4 million viewers after seven days. The first seven episodes of season 1 averaged 19 million viewers after 35 days, passing most hit shows on broadcast, cable, and streaming.

The Season 2 premiere did not have a boost like the pilot episode, which saw a significant Super Bowl boost — still, 8.3 million viewers is a remarkable debut, teasing great things for the series. As CBS' premiere week continues, there is a slight chance some shows like Fire Country might dethrone Tracker, but that is not guaranteed. The Season 2 premiere found Colter dealing with another missing persons case while digging into his family's past. The episode also saw a slight cast shake-up as Robin Weigert departed the show after one season.

What's On the Horizon for 'Tracker?'

The show continues following Colter's exploits as a rewardist. The first season was marked by cameos from several popular guest stars, and Season 2 aims to continue that trend. In Episode 2, "Ontological Shock," Jensen Ackles returns as Colter's brother, Russell, who comes in to help when Colter goes missing. Below is the official episode logline.

"When Colter suddenly disappears during his search for a missing father, Reenie recruits his brother, Russell."

Justin Hartley teased Russell's arc in the episode to TV Insider. "Russell’s also pretty heroic in Episode 2 and they get involved in this really black ops, kind of strange thing," the star said. "And these government officials start asking about our dad out of the blue, and you’re like, 'Whoa, what’s this all about?'" he added. "So, in every episode, Dad is becoming a little more vindicated maybe, or just maybe completely nuts. We don’t know. We dive a little bit deeper into that," Hartley concluded.

Episode 3, "Bloodlines," features Sofia Pernas' return as Billy Matalon, a rival tracker who enlists Colter on a case, as teased by the episode's logline below. "And of course, he’s like, 'You need my help, huh?' It’s that kind of thing, like, 'Well, okay, then ask for it. I’ll help you. You got to ask me,' that kind of thing," Hartley previously said of the characters' dynamics.

"Colter and rival rewardist Billie Matalon team up to find a missing high school baseball star."

