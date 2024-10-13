Colter Shaw thrives where there are mysteries that need solving. Whether it's a missing person's case or some family secret, Tracker keeps Colter busy searching for answers. When Season 2 returns, he deals with more cases of missing people and dives deeper into some of his family's secrets that his mother wishes he would leave behind. A sneak peek into the Season 2 premiere finds Colter doing more of the same as he confronts some guy and makes some pretty shocking admissions. Per the episode's logline below, Colter will deal with mysteries on two fronts as he looks for a missing family when he stumbles on something his mother had kept hidden.

"While investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas, Colter makes a shocking discovery about the mother’s past that leads him into the world of organized crime. Also, Reenie opens up her new law firm and enlists Velma’s help in setting up shop."

What Happened to Gina Pickens?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The guy looks around apprehensively when the video begins before a voice booms from a dark corner. "I let myself in," Colter says from the corner. He leans forward, and the light seeping through the blinds illuminates him. "Hello, Frank!" he says, sounding like he's about to make Frank an offer he can't refuse. They seem familiar because Frank doesn't panic and grabs a beer. Their next exchange reveals that they are, in fact, familiar and have been playing a cat-and-mouse game, but breaking into Frank's house is an escalation on Colter's part.

Colter has questions for Frank, who seems to have run out of patience. "You got more questions, or can you get the hell out of my house," Frank tells him. Colter reveals the real reason for his visit. "Not until we talk about Gina Pickens. . . . . Ten years ago today, she disappears from the Welltown Mall parking lot after her shift at Hot Topic," he says. "I ain't got nothing to say to you or her wackjob sister. And I ain't got nothing to do with whatever happened to her," Frank says. Their subsequent sentences reveal that the Gina Pickens mystery is one Solter has been trying to solve for ten years by observing Frank's actions, but he's never succeeded in catching him in the wrong.

It is unclear how this mystery fits into the two cases Colter will be working on in the season premiere. Tune in to the Tracker Season 2 premiere on Sunday, October 13, to find out.