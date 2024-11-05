In this week's episode of the hit drama series, Tracker, we saw skilled rewardist and survivalist, Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) head into wine country accompanied by his close friend and confidante, Reenie (Fiona Rene). Reenie had enlisted Colter's help after the case of a missing woman pops up while the attorney enjoys some of the privileges of owning her own firm. Surrounded by wealthy CEOs in a wellness retreat in Napa, Colter sets aside his opposition to wine tasting to help Reenie solve this mysterious disappearance. Colter's life, however, is a bucket load of mysteries itself and just how much of that mystery will Reenie help to peel back going forward.

Season 1 made it abundantly clear that the Shaw family was not a typical, everyday household and the events which surrounded the death of the patriarch, Ashton Shaw (Lee Tergesen), further exacerbated the divide. Rene was quizzed by TV Insider regarding how her character might assist Colter in solving these mysteries. The actress responded by noting that Reenie would not be digging where Colter has not permitted.

"I think that Reenie has a stance, especially with Colter’s vulnerabilities. She knows where he has some insecurities. She never pushes those buttons because that would destroy their trust. I think the one thing that they have in their trustworthy relationship is the fact that she doesn’t pry or poke or push. She lets him share when he’s ready to share. And I think some of the best relationships are that way. I don’t need to dig. I trust you. So in regards to those cases, a lot of it is let me know I’m here, but I’m not going to push."

Season 2 of 'Tracker' Might See More of Russell and the Horizon Group

Jensen Ackles stars as Russell Shaw, Colter's big brother. However, for much of the first season, Russell was the primary suspect in his father, Ashton Shaw's murder. Colter's mother, Mary Dove Shaw (Wendy Crewson), seems to be the wedge that pulled her sons apart for reasons yet to be revealed. Russell works for a private military contractor, the Horizon Group, and Rene suggests that the organization will likely be at the center of things at some point in the future, saying:

"Shady. Shady. I think that will drip a little bit more later on, at least I hope so. I’m not in the room. But I think there’s a lot of layers in regards to researching things that Russell and Colter put out there that Reenie’s in control of helping research with Bobby (Eric Graise) and Velma to actually see if this is going to be a problem in the future."

Amidst all the mystery and secrecy that benchmarks Tracker. At the heart of the show is fondness and love shared by the individuals who help Colter pursue his targets. Case in point is the romantic dynamic which is yet to bloom between Colter and Reenie. Despite the pair having a genuine fondness for one another, it would seem like a relationship won't happen anytime soon. " I think he knows that Reenie needs more and he wants that for her because I think down deep, he loves me, too, and you want the best for the person you love, not just what you want. So I say, the door is closed … [with the] ellipses,” Rene expressed recently concerning the pair.

Tracker airs on CBS on Sundays at 8 PM ET and is available to stream the next day on Paramount+.

