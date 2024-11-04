Sometimes. Everyone can see the proverbial sparks flying except, perhaps, for the two individuals involved. However, it hardly seems to be the case between Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) and Reenie Green (Fiona Rene) as the pair seem well aware of their mutual interest in one another. Despite the pair's messy history being made known in Season 1 of Tracker, romance has failed to bloom. In this week's episode, titled Noble Rot, Colter and Reenie team up to solve the case of a missing woman. The case comes up while Reenie is away on a retreat with her plus one, Elliott Rush (Michael Rady). So what does this mean for a Colter-Reenie romance going forward?

Despite their undeniable chemistry, Colter and Reenie seem bent on ignoring the simmering tension between them. Colter’s had other love interests, and Reenie isn't left behind with Colter's big brother, Russell Shaw (Jensen Ackles) constantly hanging around. However, the nature of the conversation towards the end of Noble Rot suggested, perhaps, that Elliot's presence in Reenie's life might suspend any future hopes for a romance with Colter...in the meantime at least. Speakign with TV Insider, Rene explains that it isn't exactly an open and shut case as the pair seem to be in different phases of their lives. Rene's comments read:

“He’s known that I have been open and available and interested, and he’s been so shut off to it. And then even in the pilot, you walked out? So I think at the end of Season 1, when she decides not to be as available as she was, it really changed the dynamic between the two of them. I think now our relationship is so connected that we really do want the best for one another. I think Colter is really aware of what he’s able to give right now. And I think he knows that Reenie needs more and he wants that for her because I think down deep, he loves me, too, and you want the best for the person you love, not just what you want. So I say, the door is closed … [with the] ellipses.”

Throughout the episode, Colter seemed to constantly probe in order to determine the exact nature of the relationship between Reenie and Elliot. Reenie was not to be outgunned as she offered jabs of her own, referencing Colter's rival tracker, Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas). Despite all the attempts at being non-committal on both sides. There might be some hope after all. “I might’ve shut the door, but there’s no lock. And I’ve also got a credit card that I can jam in there and open it real quick, and it’s an Amex platinum. You know what I’m saying?” Rene adds with a laugh. On the chances of Elliot sticking around longer. “I think you’re right,” the actor says. “I think there’s some potential there.”

A Colter-Reenie Romance Will Be On the Attorney's Terms

Image via paramount/cbs

Tracker Season 2 has sought to showcase Reenie in a far more dominant light. With Robin Weigert, who portrayed Teddi Bruin, departing the show and leaving Reenie to work with Velma (Abby McEnany), the show's second season will see more of the star. The character had also quit her job in order to start her own firm, and all this comes off as a woman who will only enter a romantic relationship wherein she is happy. "I mean, I love him, but do you expect me to live in a trailer? [Laughs] You know what I mean? I think that there’s so much love there, but I also think that she would never live on the road. You’ve got two people who are so unapologetically themselves that I can’t imagine how it would work, but who knows?" Rene had said previously regarding a prospective romance.

Tracker airs on CBS on Sundays at 8 PM ET and is available to stream the next day on Paramount+.

Tracker Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist, uses his expert tracking skills to assist law enforcement and private citizens across America. Traveling in his old RV, Shaw takes on various cases, from missing persons to complex criminal investigations, always seeking the truth and the rewards that come with it. His journey is fraught with danger and moral dilemmas, as each case reveals deeper layers of conspiracy and human struggle. Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Main Genre Crime Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben H. Winters Network Paramount Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+