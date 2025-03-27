Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Tracker Season 2, Episode 14In the Season 1 finale of the CBS hit series Tracker, Reenie (Fiona Rene) made the bold decision to quit her law firm job, telling her boss off and taking time to figure out her next move. When Season 2 began, we learned that she had launched her own law firm, proving herself to be a talented and fierce lawyer. While she continues to help Colter (Justin Hartley) and the rest of the team with the cases brought to them, she’s determined to establish her own identity, separate from both her old firm and Colter, where "all these men were telling her what to do", as Rene told ScreenRant last year.

Despite her ongoing chemistry with Colter, Reenie has found love with former coworker and fellow lawyer Elliot (Michael Rady) while also taking on her own clients. Since the mid-season premiere, however, she has been dropping hints about a particularly demanding, high-profile client she’s taken on. Other than the fact he gets sued a lot and lives a "complicated life," the details about his identity and the extent of his demands remain a mystery. However, audiences finally met him in this week's episode, "Exodus". Leo Sharf, played by Pej Vahdat, makes an immediate impression as he steps into Reenie’s office — and it’s clear from the start that he’s trouble.

Shady Businessman Leo Sharf Tests Reenie’s Moral Boundaries in Season 2 of 'Tracker'