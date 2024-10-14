The hit CBS and Paramount+ procedural drama series, Tracker, has returned to screens with a bang as our favorite rewardist, Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley), heads into the woods of Arkansas to find the missing family of a man named Craig King (Erik Gow). Despite coming off on the surface as being a lone wolf, Colter does not solve his cases alone, as evidenced in the first episode of Tracker's sophomore season. His job is made a lot easier by the help offered by his legal expert Reenie (Fiona Rene), handler Velma (Abby McEnany), and hacker buddy Bobby (Eric Graise).

Early scenes of Season 2 feature Reenie painting her new office as the talented lawyer launches her own law firm after quitting her job at the end of Season 1. Speaking with Screen Rant, Rene, who embodies the character, sought to explain how that decision will impact the character's plot in Season 2. While teasing that audiences will get to see more of Reenie, the actor emphasizes that her character is seeking autonomy as well. Rene's comments read:

"I think in the very beginning it's clear that she wants her identity to be somewhat not attached to Colter and not attached to her old job, her old firm, where it felt like, in my mind, that all these men were telling her what to do, and she was like, "I've had enough. I'm going to open up my own and tell myself what to do as a woman." I think that's what she was feeling in the back of her mind. And because of that, you're going to see her on her own a little bit, but she never stops wanting to help Colter. Their friendship really builds foundationally over time. You'll see a little bit more of her on the field, you'll see a little bit more of her in her own office. You'll see a little bit more of her, period."

With Reenie running her own operation now, this means that the character would have a lot more time on her hands to liaise with McEnany's Velma, who is now Colter's sole handler, with Robin Weigert, who portrayed Teddi Bruin, departing the show. Weigert's departure from the show will see Reenie and Velma work a lot closer. A pattern that has already been established in the first episode of Season 2.

Some Unexpected Romance in the Works?

Except for Teddi and Velma, the first season of Tracker had no noteworthy romantic relationships to speak of. Yet in its early stages, Season 2 has already introduced a new love interest for Colter. Reenie and Colter had experienced a bit of flirtatious energy between themselves and Rene had spoken about the chances of the pair becoming an item, saying, "I mean, I love him, but do you expect me to live in a trailer? [Laughs] You know what I mean? I think that there’s so much love there, but I also think that she would never live on the road. You’ve got two people who are so unapologetically themselves that I can’t imagine how it would work, but who knows?"

