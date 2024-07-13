The Big Picture CBS announces the Season 2 premiere date for Tracker starring Justin Hartley: Oct. 27 at 8 P.M. ET.

Tracker's compelling storytelling and high ratings lead to season renewal in March 2024.

Season 1 finale of Tracker reveals a complex conspiracy and hints at more family secrets in Season 2.

CBS has officially announced that Tracker, the drama series starring Justin Hartley, will return for its second season, and just dropped its premiere date. The new season premieres on Sunday October 27, and will air at 8:00 P.M. ET from Sunday November 3. Tracker was renewed for a second season in March 2024, following a strong audience response and high ratings during its premiere week. The series has been praised for its compelling storytelling and Hartley's performance.

Tracker follows Colter Shaw, a skilled survivalist and tracker who assists law enforcement and private citizens in locating missing persons and solving crimes, often in exchange for reward money. The show is based on the novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver. The main cast includes Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene, Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin, Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin, Eric Graise as Bob Exley, Jennifer Morrison as Lizzy Hawking, Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon, Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw, and Melissa Roxburgh as Dory Shaw.

How Did 'Tracker's First Season End?

Tracker ended with a gripping and complex finale titled "The Storm." The episode centers on Colter Shaw investigating the disappearance of Katie Hawking, the daughter of a family friend, and her boyfriend Dylan. The plot begins with Colter discovering Dylan's body entangled in seaweed, revealing evidence that suggests foul play, including cuts in Dylan's drysuit designed to make his body sink. Colter's investigation leads him to suspect the involvement of the Sampson brothers, Xavier and Bo, who had a recent altercation with Katie and Dylan.

As the story unfolds, Colter and his team uncover a deeper conspiracy involving Vince Talbot, a wealthy individual under federal investigation for racketeering and sex trafficking. They discover that Dylan and Katie were investigating the murder of Haley Thomas, a girl who went missing three years earlier, and had installed cameras to gather evidence against Talbot and the Sampson brothers.

Colter manages to find Katie alive but injured, hiding from the Sampsons. In a climactic confrontation, Colter subdues Xavier, and with the help of Deputy Kelman, the corrupt Sheriff Woods is arrested alongside Talbot and the Sampson brothers. The finale leaves several threads open, including new revelations about Colter's family and his father's mysterious past, setting the stage for the upcoming season. The season ends with Colter reflecting on the discoveries about his family's history, hinting at more secrets to be unveiled in Season 2. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

