The Big Picture CBS renewed Tracker for a second season following its impressive post-Super Bowl debut.

Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a survivalist who finds missing people for a living.

Hartley serves as an Executive Producer alongside a cast that includes Fiona Rene, Robin Weigert, and Mary McDonnell.

Tracker has been renewed by CBS for a second season in one of the first renewals from the network this year. Tracker, starring This Is Us alum Justin Hartley, launched three weeks ago after Super Bowl LVIII. The Super Bowl lead-in gave the show a huge head start when it debuted to 18.4 million live viewers. The number dropped to around 6 million live viewers in the second episode, but the show has been performing well in delayed viewing. The renewal is supported by the consistent audience growth the show is seeing week after week, with last night's episode pulling in about 7 million live viewers.

“Tracker kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series and the overwhelming audience response confirms it. We couldn’t be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and producing teams and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And, of course, we’re also so thankful to the millions of viewers tuning in each week.”

What Is 'Tracker' About?

Based on Jeffrey Deavers' novel The Never Game, Trackerstars Hartley as Colter Shaw whose job description intersects with various informal bounty-seeking jobs. Colter prefers to be called a rewardist and rejects any other name that would be used to describe his career. He finds missing people and delivers them to their loved ones in exchange for a monetary reward. He uses the money he makes from tracking and finding people to pay his partners and for his upkeep. The twist is that Colter carries a secret that he tries very hard to avoid confronting and if it came out, it'd destroy his family.

Tracker is a child of Hartley and 20th Century Television's deal, emerging from Hartley's time on This Is Us. Apart from starring, he serves as an Executive Producer alongside Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters. The show also stars Fiona Rene (Fire Country) as Reenie, Colter's love interest and legal adviser. Abby McEnany and Robin Weigert star as Velma and Teddi respectively, Colter's case finders. Eric Graise stars as Bob, Colter's go-to IT expert. Mary McDonnell (The Fall of the House of Usher) stars as Mary Dove Shaw, Colter's mother.

Catch new episodes of Tracker on Sundays at 9 PM ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Tracker Colter Shaw travels the country in his old-school RV to help police and private citizens solve crimes and locate missing persons until his latest case changes everything. Release Date February 11, 2024 Creator Ben H. Winters Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark Seasons 2

