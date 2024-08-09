The Big Picture Fans of Tracker will see a change as Robin Weigert's character Teddi will not return for Season 2, creating new challenges for Colter.

However, exciting news for fans as Velma will be back and may step into a more prominent role, expanding her character arc in the upcoming season.

Tracker, based on Jeffrey Deaver's novel, follows Colter Shaw as he solves mysteries, with Season 2 premiering on October 13 on CBS.

The popular CBS drama Tracker will be down a crucial team member when it returns this fall. TVLine is this evening reporting that Robin Weigert, who portrayed Teddi Bruin in the show's first season, will not return as a series regular for Season 2. The news is sure to have fans speculating about how the series will handle her character's departure, as both CBS and 20th Television have remained tight-lipped, declining to comment on the situation, as per the report. Weigert’s character, Teddi, played a significant role in the first season as one of the handlers aiding Colter Shaw, portrayed by This Is Us alum Justin Hartley.

Teddi, alongside her wife Velma (Abby McEnany), provided crucial support to Colter from afar as he used his expert tracking skills to solve various cases across the country. Losing a key member of his team will undoubtedly create some new challenges for Colter in the upcoming season as he tracks down more bounties.

The good news for fans of the series, however, is that they have now learned that Velma will be back and, in mroe exciting news, potentially stepping into a more prominent role. Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Elwood Reid teased that Velma would be "taking on a very interesting role with something that was hinted at with Reenie’s character in the final couple episodes" of Season 1, which suggested that Velma’s character arc may be expanding, offering viewers a deeper dive into her story and possibly filling the void left by Teddi’s exit.

What Is 'Tracker' About?

Tracker, based on Jeffery Deaver’s best-selling novel The Never Game, follows Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist and reward seeker, as he roams the country solving mysteries for private citizens and law enforcement. The show’s first season introduced a strong supporting cast, including Eric Graise as tech guru Bobby and Fiona Rene as Colter’s legal advisor and friend, Reenie. Guest stars like Jensen Ackles, Melissa Roxburgh, and Wendy Crewson, who played members of Colter’s family, are set to return, potentially exploring the conspiracy surrounding Colter’s late father, while the season finale also featured an appearance from Hartley's former This is Us castmate, Jennifer Morrison.With the show set to kick off CBS Premiere Week on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 8/7c, fans won’t have to wait long to see how the storyline adjusts to Weigert’s departure and what new challenges await Colter and his team in Season 2. Stay tuned to Collider for more on Tracker.

Tracker Season 2 premieres on October 13. Stream Season 1 on Paramount+.

