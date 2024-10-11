In barely a couple of days, the second season of Tracker will make its premiere and with it comes the return of rewardist and survivalist, Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) and strange missions that require a keen eye. As announced a couple of months prior, the second season of the hit series will be without a major character from the first season. Robin Weigert, who portrayed Teddi Bruin, will not be returning as a series regular in Season 2. Now, another Season 1 star has addressed how the character's absence will affect the series moving forward.

Teddi's absence as part of Colter's background team will be compensated for by Fiona Rene's Reenie stepping in to team up with Velma Bruin, portrayed by Abby McEnany. Teddi was a noticeable fixture in Tracker's first season and speaking during an interview with Screen Rant, Rene explained how the development will affect the series going forward. Rene's full response reads:

"In general, I feel like the team has gotten stronger and closer. Robin Weigert is an absolute star, and I love her personally and professionally, but I think it really gave an opportunity for the Reenie, Velma, and Bobby characters to come together, as opposed for the Velma and Teddi characters to be so separate from the other two, which I think is necessary because we're developing something and turning into a little family supporting our boy. Without us being a team when he's gone, literally together and talking to each other, it would be really hard to support."

Teddi's Departure - A Bonding Opportunity for Reenie, Bobby, and Velma

Image via CBS

As part of Tracker showrunner, Elwood Reid's preview of the coming season, it was revealed that Teddi's character would not be killed off. Rather, the explanation for the absence was “[Velma] and Teddy have separated. Velma is struggling with what it means to be abandoned in some ways, and she’ll work her way through that emotion.” In light of Rene's comments, it would appear that Velma will truly struggle with being set aside, and she'd require the rest of the team to function as a support system.

Premiering earlier this year in February and running through to the end of May, Tracker emerged as a major hit for Paramount+ and it is no surprise to see the show return so early. The coming season will use Teddi's departure to serve as a bonding opportunity for Reenie, Bobby, and Velma. It will be one that is manifested more evidently in Rene and Velma's relationship, with Reid teasing, “Both of these women, as they go through some stuff in their lives, are going to be able to lean on each other and get on each other’s nerves.”

Tracker Season 2 premieres on October 13, with new episodes dropping every Sunday. You can catch up on the first season of Tracker on Paramount+.

Tracker Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist, uses his expert tracking skills to assist law enforcement and private citizens across America. Traveling in his old RV, Shaw takes on various cases, from missing persons to complex criminal investigations, always seeking the truth and the rewards that come with it. His journey is fraught with danger and moral dilemmas, as each case reveals deeper layers of conspiracy and human struggle. Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Main Genre Crime Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben H. Winters Network Paramount Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+