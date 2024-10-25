The case Colter Shaw works on in Tracker Season 2, Episode 3, "Bloodlines," does not regularly come to him. Instead of being sought out directly by a client or getting one from Teddy, the episode finds Colter collaborating with a rival rewardist who he has a complicated history with. Sofia Pernas returns as Billie Matalon, Colter's rival tracker who keeps him on his toes on the job and in their personal lives. They used to date, and the awkwardness still follows them around. CBS released sneak peeks of the episode airing on Sunday, October 27 at 8:30 p.m. As teased by the episode's official logline below, the sneak peeks preview Colter and Billie's working dynamic.

"Colter and rival rewardist Billie Matalon team up to find a missing high school baseball star."

Colter and Billie's Complex History Comes to Light in 'Tracker' Season 2, Episode 3.

Billie is a mystery that Colter has never figured out, and the first sneak peek reveals just how much she keeps hidden. The video begins with the duo at a bar as Billie tries to ask for Colter's help, but he's cautious with her since she's manipulated him before. Colter's questions are met with a surface-level response, and Colter can tell. She tries to entice him with the reward money or their past, but he sees through her. After more digging, Colter learns that Billie is, in fact, from the town where the baseball star went missing, and she has a connection to the family. "You're not from Miami?" Colter asks, surprised. Billie reveals that she needs Colter to act as a bumper between the townsfolk and her since her family history here could not get glowing reviews. Colter finally gives in, but not before asking for a bigger cut of the reward money.

The next scenes find Colter and Billie deep in the investigation. In one scene, Billie doesn't appear, but Colter interacts with a detective who, unsurprisingly, is not thrilled by Colter's presence. The case has developed several layers as it seems Eric is involved in the case of another missing person who they think Eric is holding captive. A scene teases an escalation when blood is found, and Colter offers his findings to the police. Another scene shows Colter and Billie in an abandoned office space, where their competitive spirit is obvious. A locked door presents a challenge, and Billie wants to show off her lock-picking skills. Colter kicks the door open to show off his strength. It will be interesting to watch these two work together.

"Bloodlines" airs on CBS on Sunday, October 27 at 8:30 p.m. Catch up on Paramount+.

Tracker (2024) Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Justin Hartley , Abby McEnany , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Robin Weigert , Wendy Crewson , Sofia Pernas , Jensen Ackles , Lee Tergesen , Prestyn Bates , Matthew Nelson-Mahood , Alison Araya , Link Baker , Mattia Castrillo , Paniz Zade , Ashley Roxburgh , Jeremy Jones , Aggie Bell , Oscar Chark , Dalias Blake , Colm Hill , Nicole Anthony , Sean Owen Roberts , Garfield Wilson , Zia Newton , Arianna McGregor Seasons 2 Network CBS Where To Watch Paramount+ Expand

