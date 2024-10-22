After Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw made his return in this week's episode of Tracker titled “Ontological Shock,” the show is set to welcome yet another guest star from the first season. Sofia Pernas is set to return as Bille Matalon, a professional rival of Colter's Shaw. Billie will appear in Tracker Season 2, Episode 3, "Bloodlines," with the pair set to work together in order to solve a case. "Colter and rival rewardist Billie Matalon team up to find a missing high school baseball star," per the official logline. Justin Hartley, who plays the series protagonist Colter Shaw, alongside Pernas, have both teased Billie's return.

“We get a little peek into her backstory,” Pernas tells TV Line regarding the upcoming episode. “I feel like we broke bread in 106, and she’s comfortable in 203” — comfortable sharing more of herself with Colter, who, before now, was not necessarily someone she would trust with sensitive information. “That icebreaker moment [on the phone in Season 1, Episode 6] allowed a certain comfort for her to be able to be like, ‘I need some help,’ and she asks him for help in the third episode.” No one understands family trauma quite like Colter Shaw, and Hartley teases that Billie and Colter have that in common. “Of course, he’s skeptical,” Hartley points out. But this time around, Billie’s plea is “legit.” Along the way, “you learn a lot about her, about when she was a kid, and it gets pretty intense. It’s a very sad story, but it’s also a story of triumph and perseverance.” Pernas adds, “You get why she is who she is, in so many ways, and it comes from her mother.”

Despite helping to bring closure or solving mysteries for others in need, Colter's family mystery remains one he can't solve. While Russell chooses to ignore it as highlighted in this week's episode, the pair's sister, Dory (Melissa Roxburgh), despite knowing more than the rest, seems equally content to let sleeping dogs lie. Colter's family drama is something he doesn't share often with others. Next week's episode will see Billie Matalon share some of her deep-lying secrets with Colter.

“In my mind, she has buried this down so deep, and she proceeds through life with this wall that she builds. I don’t think this is something that she just tells somebody over coffee, so I wanted it to be that much more.”

It's Colter Shaw's Universe...For Now

Tracker is full of potential. Opportunities for possible spin-offs abound, be it with Ackles' Russell Shaw as a private military contractor, Fiona Rene's Reenie running her private firm or, even Billie showcasing her skills as a rewardist. There are a number of ways by which the Tracker universe might expand. However, showrunner Elwood Reid has made it clear that such plans don't exist...just yet:

"It’s so funny because all my friends are like, ‘You’ve got to start thinking about spinning it off.’ Second seasons are very hard. I’ve seen this with shows, where they spin them off too early, then both shows suffer. The show is so singular with Justin [at its center] that it’s really important we keep expanding the world, expanding the cases and [expanding] what Tracker can do."

"Bloodlines" airs on CBS on Sunday, October 27, at 8:30 p.m. Watch a sneak peek here. Catch up on Paramount+ before the new episode airs.

Tracker (2024) Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Justin Hartley , Abby McEnany , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Robin Weigert , Wendy Crewson , Sofia Pernas , Jensen Ackles , Lee Tergesen , Prestyn Bates , Matthew Nelson-Mahood , Alison Araya , Link Baker , Mattia Castrillo , Paniz Zade , Ashley Roxburgh , Jeremy Jones , Aggie Bell , Oscar Chark , Dalias Blake , Colm Hill , Nicole Anthony , Sean Owen Roberts , Garfield Wilson , Zia Newton , Arianna McGregor Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben H. Winters Writers Ben H. Winters , Hilary Weisman Graham Network CBS Showrunner Elwood Reid Character(s) Colter Shaw , Velma Bruin , Bob Exley , Reenie Greene , Teddi Bruin , Mary Dove Shaw , Billie Matalon , Russell Shaw , Ashton Shaw , Young Colter Shaw , Sarah Riley , Mark Riley , Gil Brown , Officer Amini , Jesse Bowers , Jack Horvath , Dorian Shaw , Craig Riley , State Investigator , Derek , Ms. Hicks , Milton , Fred , Counter Worker , Patty Expand

