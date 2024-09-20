The highly anticipated second season of Tracker Season 2 is under a month away, and excitement is rife. However, when the series returns on CBS on October 13, it will be doing so without one of its major cast members from its debut run. Robin Weigert, who portrayed Teddi Bruin, will not be returning as a series regular. Given Teddi's role in the series as one of the handlers aiding Colter Shaw, portrayed by This Is Us alum Justin Hartley. The character's absence from the coming season has drawn an explanation from the series' showrunner.

Weigert is an Emmy-nominated actress, recognized for her roles in productions like the 2022 horror movie Smile, Deadwood, and Big Little Lies. While the show didn't offer an explanation for her departure, the series did reveal that Teddi's wife Velma Bruin (Abby McEnany) would remain a part of Colter's team. Tracker showrunner, Elwood Reid, as part of the coming season's preview, revealed to Entertainment Weekly, that to explain Weigert's absence from the show, Teddi and Velma have separated. Reid also revealed that Velma will also be burdened with processing the emotional baggage of the split in the new season, saying:

“[Velma] and Teddy have separated. Velma is struggling with what it means to be abandoned in some ways, and she’ll work her way through that emotion.”

Prior previews of the coming season had revealed that with Teddi out of the picture, Fiona Rene's Reenie would step in and team up with Velma. Reid teased that Velma would be "taking on a very interesting role with something that was hinted at with Reenie’s character in the final couple episodes" of the first season. Now, the showrunner has spoken further on the upcoming storylines for the two characters:

“Both of these women, as they go through some stuff in their lives, are going to be able to lean on each other and get on each other’s nerves.”

Colter Has A New Mystery To Solve

Photo via CBS Entertainment

Tracker is famous for the unique cases that Hartley's Colter Shaw has to figure out, and the new season will not be any different. CBS Entertainment recently updated audiences regarding what they might expect from the world-famous rewardist, and right off the bat he'll barrel into it.

"In the season 2 premiere, while investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas, Colter makes a shocking discovery about the mother’s past that leads him into the world of organized crime. Also, Reenie opens up her new law firm and enlists Velma’s help in setting up shop."

The second season of Tracker premieres Sunday, October 13 at 8 pm ET on CBS. You can catch up on the first season of Tracker on Paramount+.

Tracker Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist, uses his expert tracking skills to assist law enforcement and private citizens across America. Traveling in his old RV, Shaw takes on various cases, from missing persons to complex criminal investigations, always seeking the truth and the rewards that come with it. His journey is fraught with danger and moral dilemmas, as each case reveals deeper layers of conspiracy and human struggle. Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Main Genre Crime Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben H. Winters Network Paramount Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

