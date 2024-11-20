The CBS show, Tracker, has recently been moved to an earlier Sunday time slot, and the move seems to be paying off for the hit series. Tracker has already distinguished itself this fall season as one of the most viewed shows on television, and now, the second season of the Justin Hartley-led drama series is set to further stamp its authority. In a recent updated ratings data report, retains its spot as the most-watched entertainment program of the 2024-25 TV season so far. The drama series is also the highest-rated drama while also pulling a slightly larger audience than it averaged in its first season. The report which ranks non-sports program ratings reads, *Tracker’s gain appears to be The Equalizer‘s loss, as Queen Latifah’s spinoff-spawning action drama is now drawing markedly fewer viewers in its (soon to be even) later Sunday time slot."

With Tracker, CBS seemingly has a gem on their hands as the show continues to generate a host of positive attention. Debuting in February 2024, Tracker follows a lone-wolf survivalist named Colter Shaw, played by Hartley, who uses his tracking skills to help individuals locate either missing items or loved ones for a cash reward. Based on the book The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, Tracker has a unique and fascinating trait which most shows lack, while offering a brilliant blend of both professional and personal mystery in the life of its lead character.

'Tracker' Is a Show With Multiple Facets

The first season of Tracker introduced audiences to the messy personal life led by the show's lead character. Certainly not through any fault of his, Colter finds himself and his family caught in the middle of mysterious web of events which ultimately pulled the family apart. The show's main cast includes Hartley as Colter Shaw, Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene, Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin, Eric Graise as Bob Exley, Jennifer Morrison as Lizzy Hawking, Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon, Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw, and Melissa Roxburgh as Dory Shaw. Season 1 of Tracker starred Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin, but the actor departed role before the sophomore season's return.

Beyond the rewardist angle to the show and the Shaw family mystery, Tracker, has in its second season sought to add a layer of romance to the show. Central to that theme are Colter and his close friend and confidant, Reenie. Despite a view that the pair are better off as friends, Rene, who plays the show's resident legal mind, confirms that there is potential there, saying, “I might’ve shut the door, but there’s no lock. And I’ve also got a credit card that I can jam in there and open it real quick, and it’s an Amex platinum. You know what I’m saying?” she said.

Tracker airs on CBS on Sundays at 8 PM ET and is available to stream the next day on Paramount+.

