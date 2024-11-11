Tracker is keeping millions and millions of audiences engaged as shown by CBS's recent viewership stats. The network has unveiled its list of highest-viewing original shows across multiple platforms and, unsurprisingly, the Justin Hartley-led action series is sitting atop and by an impressively wide margin. The list, dubbed "The CBS 10 Million+ Viewers Club" includes shows that averaged over 10 million views in Live Plus 7-Day multiplatform viewing from September 15 to October 21. Eight shows made the list, with Tracker, leading the way with 15.2 million viewers. Trailing right behind in second place is Matlock which racked 2 million views less at 13.2 million.

Tracker's premiere episode brought in 8.3 million views within its first week, besting the Matlock pilot episode to become the highest-viewing premiere on CBS, retaining its title from the previous season. Weeks later, the series is holding on strong and still leading the pack with no major contender in sight. Putting last season's numbers in view, the numbers for Tracker Season 2 were projected to rise, however, the new seasons of other returning fan-favorite shows like Fire Country were expected to pose tough competition, but none measured up. The Max Thieriot-led series also did made the 10 million viewers club, but trails far behind at number 7.

Within the calculating period, both Tracker and Matlock did air two episodes which represents a slight advantage over the other six shows which only aired their premire episode. Other shows that made the elite list are FBI (11 million), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (10.7 million), NCIS (10.5 million), Elsbeth (10.5 million), Fire Country (10.3 million) and Blue Bloods (10 million). Missing the mark by slight margins are 60 MINUTES (9.3m), Survivor (9.0m) and NCIS: Origins (8.9m).

'Tracker' Season 2 Is Besting Season 1's Cross-platform Average

This latest stats indicates significant gains in 7-day multiplatform viewership in comparison with Tracker Season 1. Tracker is seeing an 18% improvement and while that is impressive, Elsbeth posted higher gains at 26% increase which shows a lot more people are catching up to the procedural spin-off, something that could be attributed to its increasingly stacked guest cast which for Season 2 includes powerhouses such as Emmy Award winners Laurie Metcalf and Eric McCormack.

Tracker's increased viewership tallies with the critical reception for Season 2 which is even better than Season 1's. Collider's Michael John Petty, in his review of the second season writes: "With Season 2, Tracker is better than ever, adding a new layer of conspiracy to the show's already elusive mythology. If you liked Season 1, then Hartley's sophomore outing as Colter Shaw will pull you right back in and have you begging for more......If it can continue to maintain the same level of quality moving forward, it wouldn't come as a surprise if this series lasted a decade on the network. It really is that good."

Tracker Season 2 airs Sundays at 9 PM on CBS with episodes available to stream on Paramount+.

