To no one’s surprise, CBS announced today that Tracker has already been renewed for Season 3. The news comes with a slate of other renewals from the network, but Tracker fans in particular know that Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) has been able to bring in some big numbers for CBS on a weekly basis. The series is currently rolling out Season 2 episodes, and in the new season the story will continue to follow Colter as he works independently with police officers and civilians in order to solve cases ranging from missing persons to killings and even conspiracies. CBS is yet to announce a return date for the series.

According to CBS itself, Tracker is the most-watched series on broadcast television, and its episodes have averaged 18 million viewers per week. It’s impressive that the show manages to retain such a hefty audience, especially when you consider that the network has changed the series’ air date more than a couple of times – a movement that tends to alienate viewers rather than bring more in. This just proves the compelling power of the thriller story, and chances are that the show will continue to be picked up for many seasons to come if it manages to stay relevant.

Before Season 3 kicks off, however, Colter still has a lot to do. The series is starting to bring in characters that challenge the main character’s skills, and in this week’s episode Colter will meet another survivalist that is not too different from him. Season 2 also made its story even more personal by involving Colter’s family, especially his brother Russell – played by none other than Supernatural star Jensen Ackles. And, as it couldn’t be any different, their relationship is far from ideal.