The Big Picture CBS introduces viewers to a cool and professional new protagonist, Colter Shaw, in the teaser for upcoming series Tracker.

Colter Shaw is a confident reward seeker who solves mysteries and saves lives with his tracking skills, making him a borderline action hero.

The series will explore Colter's balancing act between being a professional "rewardist" and dealing with his fractured family, while staying faithful to the source material.

CBS is ready to introduce viewers to a cool, collected, and professional new protagonist with the first teaser of their upcoming series Tracker. Returning to network television as a lead for the first time since This Is Us is Justin Hartley who plays Colter Shaw, a confident reward seeker who puts his skills as a tracker to good use by solving mysteries and saving lives. The teaser paints him as a borderline action hero who may be a little too interesting for his own good.

We finally get a good idea of who Colter Shaw is thanks to the footage - a lone wolf who makes his living by braving the wilderness where nobody else dares to go and lives by the mantra "everyone's looking for something." He's an expert when it comes to making rational decisions and keeping cool under pressure despite the danger he and the people he saves may face in nature. The usual seriousness and calmness he gives off don't stop him from the occasional witty remark when dealing with others, however, and he's willing to work with others if it means getting closer to his mark. Occasionally, though, his job asks him to go above and beyond, clinging to the back of trucks, getting into standoffs with criminals, and diving into canyons if the trail leads him there.

Aside from being a professional "rewardist," Colter will also have to balance dealing with his own fractured family which seems to be divided over his lifestyle. Based on Jeffery Deaver's best-selling novel The Never Game, the series is expected to be rather faithful to its source material when it comes to depicting the survivalist's adventures and relationships. Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, and Fiona Rene are all set to join Hartley in the drama.

'Tracker' Joins CBS's 2024 Primetime Lineup

Tracker is a series that CBS has been eagerly waiting to deliver to audiences, and they'll finally get the chance early next year following Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. It's currently set to kick off the network's 2024 slate of shows immediately after the big game, taking the place that initially belonged to the Kathy Bates-led Matlock reboot. In subsequent weeks, Hartley and company will be sandwiched between The Equalizer, which is returning for its fourth season in the 8-9 p.m. time slot, and CSI: Vegas, which has its third season premiere set for the 10-11 p.m. hour. Tracker is one of three new series premiering this season alongside The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth and CBS's new late-night show After Midnight hosted by Taylor Tomlinson.

See the full CBS primetime lineup starting in February 2024 here.