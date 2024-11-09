Tracker's Colter Shaw is making waves all across the country, with Justin Hartley proving himself to be network TV's biggest current star. But if you've been watching Tracker since the beginning, then you've probably noticed the "based on The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver" tag in each episode's opening scenes. In fact, Tracker was originally titled The Never Game, after the novel, before being renamed by CBS. Yes, Tracker is based on a book, but how close is it to the original material?

'Tracker' Is an Entirely Different Format Than the Jeffery Deaver Novels

Image via CBS

Right up front, the biggest difference between Tracker the show and the Colter Shaw series of books by Jeffery Deaver is the way the story is told. Unlike other popular book-to-screen adaptations such as Prime Video's Reacher or Paramount+'s Joe Pickett (based on novels by Lee Child and C.J. Box, respectively), Tracker takes Colter Shaw in an entirely new direction. Yes, he's still largely the same character from the books — a lone-wolf survivalist who collects rewards across the country — but the stories themselves are more akin to a traditional television procedural than your standard Colter Shaw novel.

In contrast, Tracker has already put Colter through over a dozen different adventures, all of which are solved in a timelier matter than what you read in the books. Deaver's The Never Game, and other books like it, is a bit more complex than your average episode of the CBS series. Deaver's novellas, on the other hand, such as Captivated and The Second Hostage, feel more akin to Tracker given their brevity. Currently, there are four Colter Shaw novels out there, with a fifth titled South of Nowhere set to hit bookshelves in May 2025, and four novellas.

Even if some installments share similarities with a few of the books — such as Season 1's "Missoula," which borrows elements of its plot from The Goodbye Man — the distinct one-and-done procedural formula sets the series apart from Deaver's crafty 400-something page thrillers. This isn't to say that the show is anything less than the book, just that Deaver's material is a bit more thorough, given the books follow Colter on one job throughout.

The Colter Shaw Novels Get More Into Its Lead's Process Than the Series

Image via CBS

Additionally, the Colter Shaw we meet in the television series is a bit more charismatic and personable than the Colter Shaw of the books. Like other thriller protagonists before him, such as John Rambo, Jack Reacher, and James Reece, the Colter Shaw of The Never Game is a bit more akin to the strong-and-silent type. His lone wolf survivalism really shines in the novels, to the point where Deaver even describes him early on as "a man who smiled rarely." Like in the show, Colter lives on the road, though his home is a Winnebago in The Never Game, rather than an Airstream like on the show.

But perhaps the biggest difference in the way Tracker portrays Colter Shaw is the way his process works. In the book, Colter is constantly using the skills he was taught by his father, Ashton Shaw (Lee Tergesen), to analyze every situation (his "never" rules), often thinking or talking through the odds. We see this at times on the show, of course, when Colter rattles off percentages and survival rates. But the way it's done in the book is a lot more introspective, speaking both to Colter's exceptional abilities and his neverending struggle to trust others.

Related Justin Hartley Wants to Explore All of ‘Tracker’s Endless Possibilities Hartley would also like to remind 'Tracker' fans that Colter Shaw has feelings.

'Tracker' Adds New Characters to Colter Shaw's Life

Close

Fans of Tracker might wonder if they would recognize all the characters from the show if they were to pick up a Colter Shaw novel. Well, most of the time. Aside from Colter himself, his handlers Teddy and Velma Bruin appear in the novels, but they're a bit different from the way they're portrayed in the series. Teddy is described as a tall, overweight, tattooed veteran with reddish hair and ruddy skin, but unlike the TV character played by Robin Weigert (spelled Teddi on the show), this Teddy Bruin is male. Velma, on the other hand, is described as looking a bit more like Weigert in appearance than Abby McEnany, the actress who plays her on Tracker.

In addition to Colter's married handlers, The Never Game also introduces Colter Shaw's strange upbringing, with the death of his father Ashton being the primary overarching mystery. As in the beginning of Tracker, Colter believes his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles) is responsible for their father's death, and the same is true in the books. His mother, Mary Dove Shaw (Wendy Crewson), and his sister, Dorian "Dory" Shaw (Melissa Roxburgh), play a part in the novels as well. But if you're wondering about Colter's will-they/won't-they love interest, lawyer Reenie Green (Fiona Rene), as well as his tech guru Bobby Exley (Eric Graise), then we have some disappointing news. These two are Tracker originals, debuting for the first time in the show's "Pilot," with no connection to the original books. In this case, TV's Colter Shaw is better off than his on-page counterpart.

Tracker airs Sundays on CBS and is available for streaming the next day on Paramount+.

Tracker Release Date February 11, 2024 Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben H. Winters Network CBS Where To Watch Paramount+ Cast Justin Hartley , Abby McEnany , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Robin Weigert , Wendy Crewson , Sofia Pernas , Jensen Ackles , Lee Tergesen , Prestyn Bates , Matthew Nelson-Mahood , Alison Araya , Link Baker , Mattia Castrillo , Paniz Zade , Ashley Roxburgh , Jeremy Jones , Aggie Bell , Oscar Chark , Dalias Blake , Colm Hill , Nicole Anthony , Sean Owen Roberts , Garfield Wilson , Zia Newton , Arianna McGregor Main Genre Drama Writers Ben H. Winters , Hilary Weisman Graham Showrunner Elwood Reid Expand

Watch on Paramount+