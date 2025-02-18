Tracker Season 2 is back from its midseason break, and that means the return of our favorite stars, with the likes of Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw returning. A cold case which was introduced in Season 2's first episode, has finally been solved, after a decade. Now we look ahead to what new mysteries will challenge Colter going forward, and which other stars will be returning. Fiona Rene's Reenie Greenie will make frequent appearances per usual, as would Eric Graise, who plays Bobby Exley and Abby McEnany, who plays Velma. There is one more character whose appearances on the show is always exciting to watch, with her character consistently keeping Colter on his feet. That is Sofia Pernas' Billie Matalon.

Pernas, who is also married to the series lead, Hartley, has already reprised her role as Billie in Season 2 of Tracker. A professional rival of Colter's, the pair had to team up when a missing person's case took Colter to Billie's hometown. Now Hartley is teasing Pernas' return later on in the season. Speaking in an interview with TV Insider, Hartley revealed that Billie Matalon will return for more rewarding action later this season. "Yeah, she just finished actually last week, I think," the actor reveals. "And yeah, no, something really big happens between them. He calls on a favor. She doesn’t remember owing him any favors, so he has to remind her. And then she comes in and delivers and she does exactly what he asked for. And then by the end, he realizes that maybe he asked for too much."

There are very few people Colter trusts in his life, with Rene's Reenie being quite high on that list. While Colter and Reenie have built up a mountain of trust over the years, the opposite can be said for Colter and Billie. Having been betrayed by Billie in the past, Colter remains skeptical of his colleague and her intentions, although those feelings of distrust have begun to thaw in recent times. Hartley goes on to explain that this thawing will continue this season, and teases the exact episode wherein it takes place.

"And they have this really great moment that is just honest and pure and raw, and you find out a little bit more about their relationship and not necessarily what exactly happened, but that something big happened and that it was sort of unfortunate and now, are they going to rebuild. There’s a lot of feelings there and a lot of emotion there. And you see it in this episode, and I think it’s 215, I believe."

More Shaw Family Secrets Coming Your Way