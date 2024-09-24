The Season 2 debut of Tracker is just around the corner and to celebrate the occasion, the premiere season will be extending its streaming reach to Hulu. Previously available on CBS, Paramount+, and through premium subscriptions, now even those with Hulu’s most basic plan can get caught up on the Justin Hartley-led drama series. This is terrific news for those who may have missed the boat when the first batch of episodes aired earlier this year, especially with the follow-up set to arrive on CBS on October 13.

Hartley stars in the procedural as Colter Shaw, the kind of man you’d want to have on your case if you vanished without a trace. With a natural knack for solving puzzles and the know-how to survive in extreme conditions, Colter aids law enforcement in some of their most challenging missing persons cases. The first season saw Colter track down a missing boy, an MMA fighter, and even a horse, all while handling his own personal family drama behind closed doors. Speaking of that family drama, the breakout season also introduced audiences to Colter’s brother, Russell Shaw, played by Supernatural and The Boys alum, Jensen Ackles, who’s set to reprise his role in Season 2.

For those wondering how Ackles will mix in with the developing plot of Season 2, Tracker’s showrunner, Elwood Reid, recently teased how they plan to build on those strained family dynamics and reunite the estranged brothers again. The episode in question will dip into the unexplainable side of things, as the pair are off investigating a missing persons case in which a UFO is involved. According to Reid, while Colter and Russell are off hunting aliens:

“There’s a secret that is revealed about their father that lands with both brothers. There’s a memory you’ll see that Colter doesn’t have that his brother does about Colter and their father. Now that the brothers are on better terms, they can actually compare notes and make some progress.”

Meet the Rest of ‘Tracker’s Cast

Along with Hartley and Ackles, the rest of Tracker’s cast includes the likes of Fiona Rene (Fire Country), Robin Weigert (Deadwood), Abby McEnany (Work in Progress), Eric Graise (The Tomorrow War), Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time), Sofia Pernas (The Brave), and Melissa Roxburgh (Star Trek Beyond).

Find out what all the fuss is about and get caught up on the first season of Tracker when it arrives on Hulu on October 13.

Tracker Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist, uses his expert tracking skills to assist law enforcement and private citizens across America. Traveling in his old RV, Shaw takes on various cases, from missing persons to complex criminal investigations, always seeking the truth and the rewards that come with it. His journey is fraught with danger and moral dilemmas, as each case reveals deeper layers of conspiracy and human struggle. Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Main Genre Crime Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben H. Winters Network Paramount Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

