Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Tracker.

The Big Picture Ackles's appearance on Tracker shares parallels with his Dean Winchester role from Supernatural.

Ackles and Justin Hartley's chemistry shines, with Hartley promising a return from Ackles in Season 2.

Fans of Supernatural will enjoy the numerous Easter eggs and familiar references in "Off the Books."

It's always exciting when your favorite television star shows up on another show you watch. On the latest (and penultimate) episode of Tracker's first season, none other than Jensen Ackles himself showed up playing Colter Shaw's (Justin Hartley) estranged older brother Russell, who manages to sweep us off our feet in no time. The former Supernatural star shows up here all cavalier and ready for a new hunt, only this time there are no ghosts or demons lurking about. Still, Ackles' time on the 15-season CW series has certainly influenced his brief tenure on Tracker, and hopefully, is only the beginning of a longer partnership between the Shaw boys going forward. But until then, it's worth noting that there were plenty of Supernatural Easter eggs peppered throughout "Off the Books," many of which you probably missed the first time around...

Tracker Colter Shaw travels the country in his old-school RV to help police and private citizens solve crimes and locate missing persons until his latest case changes everything. Release Date February 11, 2024 Creator Ben H. Winters Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Seasons 2

'Tracker' Introduces Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw

Since the pilot, Tracker has introduced some looming questions about Colter Shaw's personal life and upbringing that fans have yet to find clear-cut answers to. Unfortunately, "Off the Books" doesn't give us a ton of answers. Instead, in trademark Tracker fashion, it only asks more questions that we'll hopefully revisit in next week's season finale. But until then, we can rest on the strong parallels between the two Shaw brothers and the brothers Winchester from Ackles' most famous series, Supernatural. From the get-go, the dynamic between Colter and Russell feels very similar to that between Jared Padalecki's Sam Winchester and Ackles' Dean Winchester from the horror/fantasy drama's earliest years. Just as Dean roped a generally unwilling Sam back into the world of hunting, so too does Russell rope Colter into his strange life.

The way these two play off each other feels very Supernatural, especially as they discuss their family drama over two beers brewed by Russell himself (a clever nod to Ackles' own Family Business Beer Company side-hustle). The way these two operate alongside each other, guns at the ready as they take out assailants and rescue Russell's military buddy, throws back to Ackles' time alongside current Walker star Jared Padalecki when they did the same as Sam and Dean. It's also worth noting that both Jensen Ackles and Tracker leading man Justin Hartley were main cast members on Smallville back in the day, though they never appeared on the screen together. Ackles only played Jason Teague during the show's fourth season, and Hartley's Oliver Queen (aka DC Comics' legend Green Arrow) didn't show up until Season 6, becoming a main cast member in the show's final three seasons. However, younger versions of both characters shared the screen (albeit briefly) via flashback in Season 7.

"Off the Books" Features Some Familiar 'Supernatural' Favorites

Image via CBS

But back to Supernatural, perhaps the biggest (and most obvious) Easter egg to the paranormal drama is the appearance of what looks to be a 1967 Chevrolet Impala when Colter goes to pick Russell up at his motel. Sadly, TVLine confirmed that it was actually a 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS Convertible, but it still evokes the same warm feelings we get when we see Jensen Ackles beside a classic "Metallicar." While Russell Shaw doesn't drive Dean Winchester's trademark wheels, he doesn't fail to notice the sleek hunk of metal either, giving it a pat and a nice once-over as he moves on. On Supernatural, the Impala was affectionately referred to by Ackles' character as "Baby;" when the series officially wrapped, Ackles and Padalecki drove off the set with their very own cars. In "Off the Books," the Chevy is long gone by the time Colter returns to the motel at the end of the episode, leaving us to wonder if Russell did own the car after all.

Of course, this isn't the only big reference to Supernatural. Another smaller one that die-hard Winchester fans will instantly recognize is the location of "Off the Books." The episode largely takes place in the town of Roanoke, Virginia, which itself is in reference to the historical Roanoke Colony which mysteriously disappeared, leaving the words "Croatoan" behind. On Supernatural, this was explained away as a demonic virus (later dubbed the Croatoan Virus) that first appeared in Season 2's "Croatoan" before returning with a vengeance in Season 5. Along similar lines, when Colter and Russell arrive at the magic shop to find out what happened to the latter's friend, the whole thing feels ripped right from a Supernatural episode, with dialogue exchanges about blessings, curses, and other supernatural lore that almost makes you wonder if you're watching the right show at all. "There were some guys in my unit that were pretty superstitious," Russell notes at one point in the episode. "They were into that woo-woo stuff, the prayers and the rituals. Blood magick. Protection. In fact, I heard there was somebody you could go to to get blessings." If you didn't know any better, you'd think a Winchester uttered those words.

But Sam and Dean aren't the only characters from Supernatural referenced in this Tracker episode. At one point, Reenie Green (Fiona Rene) exclaims "Balls!" when her phone rings, a fun callback to the Winchester's surrogate father, Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver), who practically wore that as his catchphrase. And how can we ignore the fact that Russell (and Colter, for that matter) lives entirely on the road? Shacking up in crappy small-town motels and using his lifetime's worth of military and survival training professionally, Russell Shaw feels more like a Winchester than their third brother Adam (Jake Abel) ever could have. Whether that's all intentional or not, it's hard to see "Off the Books" as anything more than Tracker's secular take on a Supernatural episode—and somehow, it works masterfully.

Russell Shaw Is Like an Alternate Version of Dean Winchester

Image via CBS

This hour of Tracker stands above the rest undoubtedly because of the electric chemistry between Justin Hartley and Jensen Ackles. These two are pros, and although they've never once worked together before (despite their shared Smallville experience; get Tom Welling on board you cowards!), it feels like we've been watching them side-by-side for years. The way Ackles carries Russell Shaw, he feels like what might happen to Dean Winchester without his brother (or anyone for that matter) there to keep him grounded. Russell has all the usual Dean quirks. He tries to flirt his way into secured spaces by complimenting women, he keeps secrets from his brother about the nature of his profession, and he refuses to ask for help from anyone but this same brother. And the way he makes passes at Reenie despite Colter's protests is classic Dean Winchester. Oh, and did we mention his telling use of the phrase, "Son of a bitch?"

Russell has issues with both his mother and his father, something Dean is forced to work through throughout Supernatural. He's also the older of the two brothers, and addresses Colter as his "little brother," which likewise feels very Dean-ish. Russell thought leaving his family would help protect them. He actively obeyed his mother's wishes for him to leave after their father's death and did so without thinking twice about it. If that's not classic Season 1 Dean Winchester taking orders, then we're not sure what is. After 20 years, it seems like Dean, err, Russell is finally taking agency over his own life, and asking the right questions about who is actually responsible for the death of their father. Though Supernatural didn't start out with the death of Sam and Dean's dad (played primarily by Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the fact that both Ackles' best-known series and his time on Tracker center on the death or disappearance of his character's father feels mighty intentional.

Of course, writers Elwood Reid and Sharon Lee Watson have worked with Ackles before. Prior to Tracker, this pair were writers and producers on Big Sky. The ABC drama featured Ackles as a part of its main cast in its third and final season, and often included Supernatural references of its own—not unlike how Jared Padalecki's Walker is known to throw in a few nods to the Winchester brothers. Reid and Watson's familiarity with Ackles' work undoubtedly contributed to the number of Supernatural references that made it into "Off the Books," but also, knowing Ackles, he probably threw a few of those in there himself. And let's not forget that Tracker, like Supernatural, films in Vancouver, British Columbia. More than likely, there are some filming location crossovers in there as well.

'Tracker' Should Bring Back Jensen Ackles Again (And Will)

Close

"Off the Books" is one of the funnest Tracker episodes to date. While some have criticized this installment for its use of Jensen Ackles, noting that making Russell Shaw so much like Dean Winchester doesn't give the actor enough credit for his talents, the truth is that Russell's personality is entirely believable given the circumstances—and who better to play this character? Ackles gives a great performance here that evokes his time on Supernatural without being completely drowned by it. The dynamic between Colter and Russell is on point, and will likely only get better when their sister Dory (Melissa Roxburgh) reunites with her brothers. It's worth noting that Roxburgh (who appeared in the previous episode, "Beyond the Campus Walls") is a Supernatural alumnus herself, and appeared as two separate characters in the show. The first time was as Lily Taylor in Season 7's "Time After Time" and the second was as the werewolf Violet Duvaull in Season 9's "Bloodlines," which was meant to be a backdoor pilot to a planned spin-off Supernatural: Bloodlines, though that never got off the ground.

According to series star Justin Hartley, Ackles' Russell, Roxburgh's Dory, and Sofia Pernas' Billie Matalon (Pernas is Hartley's real-life spouse) are all set to return for the upcoming Season 2. "[Sofia] is coming back. Jensen is gonna come back. Melissa is gonna come back. There’s another leak for you. They’re all coming back," he told Collider. When it came to casting Russell Shaw, it was actually Hartley's idea to bring Jensen Ackles on board. "I was like, ‘We built this whole thing up. It’s important that we get somebody in there that is just a juggernaut. Somebody that you would believe because he’s gonna go toe-to-toe with Colter, in a good or bad way, and that you also believe is his brother.’"

While it might've been a bit of a risk to nab one of the most recognizable television actors of our day, Tracker proves that this sort of thing can pay off. Since Supernatural ended, Ackles has never fully distanced himself from it, either by directing an episode of Jared Padalecki's Walker, returning to work with Eric Kripke on The Boys, or executive producing (and returning as Dean for) The Winchesters. No doubt, Ackles still loves Supernatural, and that makes his appearance here on Tracker all the more special.

Tracker airs Sundays on CBS and is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+