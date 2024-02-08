It's safe to say the crime and mystery genre has been through somewhat of a revival over the past few months. With amateur sleuths and troubled detectives cooler, savvier, and more complex than ever, a whole new audience is hooked on the small screen's gruesome crimes and tough-to-crack cases. At the end of 2023, we saw the team behind The OA make their stunning comeback with the psychological thriller mystery A Murder at the End of the World, in which Emma Corrin earned critical acclaim for their nuanced portrayal of amateur detective and hacker Darby Hart. It seems 2024 is also off to a promising start, with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis currently starring as detectives Danvers and Navarro in Season 4 of True Detective: Night Country, an anthology crime drama with a dash of the supernatural.

Not only are the cases captivating, but we also find ourselves rooting for those attempting to solve them. Next up in this fascinating genre is Tracker, an action drama television series centered on Colter Shaw, a loner and survivalist with uncanny tracking skills. Shaw's dark past and unique way of life will no doubt have viewers hooked from the first episode, but until then, we've put together this helpful guide containing everything we know about the show. Get cozy, settle in, and prepare to find out everything about your newest obsession.

Tracker will premiere in the United States on February 11, 2024. For the football fans among you, don't worry, you'll have plenty of time to catch the Super Bowl and Tracker, as the show airs after the biggest sporting event of the year on CBS.

Tracker follows a weekly release schedule and includes a total of thirteen episodes, all of which will be broadcast simultaneously on CTV in Canada.

What Is the Plot of 'Tracker' About?

Tracker follows nomad survivalist and lone wolf Colter Shaw, a charming sleuth and survivor of a troubled childhood who travels America in his trusty RV looking for the next case to crack. Shaw is armed with excellent tracking skills and helps regular citizens, as well as the police force, solve perplexing crimes and mysteries. His fantastic skill, however, comes with a price. Shaw's unofficial job title is "reward seeker" because, should he be successful in his detective work, he's not shy about claiming the sizable monetary reward that comes with solving the case. After years on the road and a fantastic track record, Shaw's next case could change everything.

Watch the Official Trailer for 'Tracker'

CBS posted an extended trailer for Tracker via their YouTube channel in January 2024. At just over two minutes long, the action-packed trailer introduces us to the enigma of Colter Shaw, a man constantly on the move. Cunning, smooth-talking, and not exactly what you'd call law-abiding, Shaw finds himself wrapped up in a series of versatile cases. With his eccentric group of assistants, including the hacker extraordinaire Bob Exley, it seems Shaw can get to the bottom of any mystery, but will his latest case ruin his perfect track record?

Who Is in the Cast of 'Tracker'?

Justin Hartley (This Is Us) leads the stellar cast as the lone wolf survivalist and talented tracker, Colter Shaw. Joining Hartley is Mary McDonnell (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Mary Dove Shaw, Lee Tergesen (Oz) as Ashton Shaw, Eric Graise (Locke & Key) as Bob Exley, Nicole Anthony (Child's Play) as Ms. Hicks, Oscar Chark (It's a Wonderful Knife) as Craig Riley, Matthew Nelson-Mahood (Dead Shack) as Russell Shaw, Abby McEnany (Work in Progress) as Velma Bruin, Link Baker (The Mother) as Mark Riley, Jeremy Jones (The Stand) as Jack Horvath, Anja Savcic (Loudermilk) as Kira Stine, Robin Weigert (Deadwood) as Teddi Bruin, Gia Sandhu (A Simple Favor) as Beth, and Bradley Stryker (Devil in Ohio) as Tom Tozer.

What Is the Background of 'Tracker'?

A book-to-small-screen adaptation, Tracker is based on the first of four Colter Shaw novels, The Never Game, by award-winning author Jeffrey Deaver. The Never Game was first published in 2019, with The Goodbye Man following in 2020, The Final Twist in 2021, and Hunting Time in 2022. This is undoubtedly fantastic news for fans of Hartley, as Deaver's source material means viewers could see him appear in a further three seasons of Tracker.

Deaver has penned countless original characters in his crime and mystery works alongside stand-alone short story collections and anthologies.

Who Made 'Tracker'?

Tracker was adapted from book-to-screen by Ben H. Winters (Legion), who serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner alongside executive producer and showrunner Hilary Weisman Graham (Orange Is the New Black).

Joining Winters, Weisman Graham, and Justin Hartley as producers are Tegan Shohet (The Good Fight), Michael Gorlick (The Recruit), Steve Harper (Stargirl), Ken Olin (This Is Us), Michael Cooney (Identity), Julianna LaRosa (A Good Day to Die Hard), and Roxy Olin (Brothers & Sisters).

Series writers include Amanda Mortlock (Scrambled) alongside Harper, Winters, and Cooney. Ronald Paul Richard (Riverdale) and Yasu Tanida (This Is Us) are Tracker's cinematographers.

More Television Shows Like 'Tracker' That You Can Watch Right Now

Luther (2010 - 2019)

Homicide detective John Luther (Idris Elba) has an uncanny knack for getting inside the minds of sadistic perpetrators, but his crime-solving methods aren't exactly conventional. With an obsessive personality and a troubled past, Luther isn't popular among his colleagues - but that doesn't stop him from delving into London's most high-profile murders.

A Murder at the End of the World (2023)

Darby Hart (Emma Corrin), an amateur sleuth and self-taught hacker, is invited to an Icelandic compound to participate in a retreat alongside eight other intelligent and elusive guests. Spearheaded by husband-and-wife billionaires Andy Ronson (Clive Owen) and Lee Andersen (Brit Marling), the retreat is a showcase-slash-brainstorming session between the world's most promising minds. However, when a guest is found dead, Darby must use her unique skill set to prove it was a murder - and, thus, that one of the people in the isolated compound is a killer.

True Detective (2014 - Present)

One of the most popular crime dramas of all time, True Detective is an anthology television series with three complete seasons available to stream right now, and the fourth is currently airing weekly. The first season of the show centers on Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson), seasoned detectives investigating a serial killer with links to the occult. Unfolding as a nonlinear narrative, the show focuses on the pair's first dealings with the killer in 1995 and seventeen years later, when a surge of unsolved missing person and murder cases alert them to a shocking connection.

