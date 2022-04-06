Deep Water is far from a disposable movie, but it is one lacking in commitment to either thoughtful drama or enjoyable camp. Trying to straddle the line between these two worlds just doesn’t do either the film itself or the audience any good. The result is often tedious when it should be thrilling and repetitive when it wants to be contemplative. But there is one person who escapes from this project with flying colors. That would be Tracy Letts, here playing the part of neighbor Don Wilson. Though not a massive part of Deep Water, Letts ends up giving the best performance here and even showing the kind of pitch the rest of the cast should be in.

Letts is a fascinating artist, one probably best known for his works as a playwright such as August: Osage County or The Minutes. However, since 2015, he’s started taking off as a go-to character actor in a wide variety of films, including prominent memorable roles in features like Ford v. Ferrari and Lady Bird. He’s often been tasked with playing authority figures who can represent the physical embodiment of privileged classes, though he’s also demonstrated a gift for exuding a warm and affectionate aura in titles like Lady Bird. What one wouldn’t normally associate him with are enjoyably over-the-top melodramatic performances. But that’s just what he delivers, and with such flair and fun, in Deep Water.

The joys of Letts here begin with what a live-wire he is in a movie that often doesn’t have time for much in the way of pronounced energy. Ben Affleck’s protagonist Vic van Allen is a sullen soul prone to angsty bike rides rather than compellingly over-the-top displays of passion. Co-lead Ana de Armas has more life in her ultra-sensual performance, but she becomes a barely visible figure in the plot by the time the second act begins. Even a supporting figure played by Lil Rel Howery, a go-to figure for enjoyable comic relief, is reined into the point of being lifeless. If you can’t even let the TSA agent from Get Out be delightfully vivid, that’s a problem. Thank goodness for Letts, then, who enters the movie with an immediate suspicion over everything that Vic Van Allen is up to. His face stuck in a permanent expression of quizzical uncertainty, Letts is always doubtful over anything he lays his eyes on and is never afraid to speak out about that dubiousness. There’s a commitment to a specific personality in this performance that’s so welcome in Deep Water, a feature that often mistakes vagueness for entrancing ambiguity. Just by diving headfirst into this demeanor, Letts, of all people, becomes the life of the party without even trying super hard to be.

Amusingly, Letts doesn’t just function as an amusing caricature with a pulse. His work as Don Wilson also fills the role of a voice of reason or audience surrogate in various parts of Deep Water’s story. There’s so much obvious nastiness and duplicity going on in this suburban madness with many characters remaining oblivious to what’s happening in front of them. It can be downright cathartic for Letts to enter a scene as Wilson and remind the viewer that they’re not going nuts for thinking something strange is going down. Just as he’s often the lively person in scenes devoid of energy, Letts also frequently functions as a relatable human being surrounded by cold detached organisms.

The sporadically grounded nature of this performance becomes especially fun once Wilson is taken to a basement where Van Allen houses all his snails. Here, the strange sight of so many snails in one place causes both Wilson and the moviegoer to raise an eyebrow in disbelief. As Wilson proceeds to challenge Van Allen on his peculiar behavior, Deep Water scores one of its most fun moments involving the latter character picking up an intimidating household tool, approaching Wilson…and then proceeding to just screw in a loose nail in the wall. Wilson is such an entertaining character that his aura spreads to the scenes he inhabits, creating welcome aberrations in the dreary vibes of Deep Water. But absolutely nothing about this performance from Tracy Letts is as incredible as everything this actor delivers during the final 30 minutes of Deep Water. This is when Wilson stumbles upon Vic trying to cover up a corpse that he previously dumped into a river. While Vic can keep Wilson at bay initially, limbs of the corpse begin to float to the surface. The jig is up. This previously normal Suburban husband has had his identity as a serial killer just made apparent to the one guy who had always carried a hankering for this truth to come out.

This shocking development causes Letts to turn his performance into overdrive, particularly in his line delivers. The frantic nature of Wilson as he realizes his suspicions were all on the money causes him to blurt out to Vic, “You’re going to jail, you…psycho!” The emphasis on “jail” in that phrase and the borderline-juvenile smug satisfaction make it sound like a line a five-year-old might write, which is a compliment. After so often being not quite artsy or trashy enough, Letts is using preposterous line deliveries to guide Deep Water to the kind of unexpected and bizarre territory occupied by great camp thrillers like Showgirls. Once Wilson speeds away in his minivan, Vic attempts to catch up with him on his bike. The former character, in a moment of triumph, attempts to text his wife about the shocking discovery he’s made. In the middle of a high-speed chase, Letts manages to reaffirm his delightful gift for memorably wackadoodle line deliveries by bellowing out a curse upon autocorrect, which keeps messing up his text. This admonishment turns out to be one of his final thoughts on this planet as Wilson then jumps out in front of the vehicle, causing it to swerve and go off a cliff.

Even his demise reflects how this character embodied a much more ridiculous atmosphere than anything else in Deep Water. Much of that absurdity came from Tracy Letts and his willingness to alternate between playing Don Wilson as a caricature and a point-of-view character for the audience. Switching wildly back-and-forth between these two forms, while never wavering in his commitment as an actor, makes for the absolute best part of Deep Water. If only more of this movie had tapped into that kind of energy, then Deep Water could’ve lived up to the very best erotic thrillers.

