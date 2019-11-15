Tracy Letts & Jon Bernthal Talk ‘Ford v Ferrari’ and If They Still Get Nervous on Set

0

One of my favorite movies of 2019 is director James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari. Not only is the true-story racing drama incredibly well made, it’s loaded with fantastic performances from every single cast member. Trust me, if you want to see a brilliant piece of filmmaking, look no further than Ford v Ferrari. For more on the film, you can read Adam Chitwood’s glowing review.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, Ford v Ferrari is set against the backdrop of 1966’s 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France and follows maverick American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon), who is challenged by Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) and Lee Iacocca (Jon Bernthal) to build a revolutionary car that would allow Ford to challenge Ferrari. Christian Bale plays the fearless British racer Ken Miles, who gets behind the wheel of the new Ford racing vehicle. The film also stars Caitriona Balfe, Josh Lucas, and Noah Jupe.

With the film arriving in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Tracy Letts and Jon Bernthal for a fun interview. They talked about if they still get nervous before shooting a scene, how Letts and Damon filmed the crowd pleasing driving scene on the race track, if it’s hard to maintain big emotional stakes in multiple takes, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Tracy Letts and Jon Bernthal: