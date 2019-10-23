Exclusive: Tracy Letts and Rachel Blanchard Join Ben Affleck in Thriller ‘Deep Water’

0

Lady Bird star Tracy Letts and Fargo actress Rachel Blanchard are set to join Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in Adrian Lyne’s erotic thriller Deep Water over at New Regency, Collider has exclusively learned.

As we reported back in August, Deep Water finds Affleck and rising star de Armas playing a married couple who open up their marriage in the hopes of saving their relationship, only to see things take a dark and deadly turn.

Details on Letts and Blanchard’s characters are under wraps, but it’s believed that Blanchard is either playing a woman who has an affair with Affleck’s character, or whose husband has an affair with de Armas’ character. Either way, she gets caught up in the couple’s kinky mind games.

The film is based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley) that has been adapted by Zack Helm (Stranger Than Fiction) and Sam Levinson (Euphoria). Steve Zaillian and Garrett Basch are producing with Anthony Katagas and Arnon Milchan, as well as Guymon Casady and Ben Forkner of Entertainment 360. Production will start next month, and the project is expected to fall under New Regency’s output deal with Fox/Disney.

Deep Water marks a return to the thriller genre for Lyne, who hasn’t directed a feature since 2002’s Unfaithful. Before that, the English filmmaker helmed such classics as Flashdance, Fatal Attraction, 9 1/2 Weeks, Jacob’s Ladder, and Indecent Proposal.

Letts co-stars in two major awards contenders this year, as he plays Henry Ford II in Ford v Ferrari, as well as Mr. Dashwood in Little Women, which re-teams him with his Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig. He also wrote the script for Joe Wright‘s upcoming thriller The Woman in the Window, based on the novel by A.J. Finn. Amy Adams, Gary Oldman and Julianne Moore star in that film, which will hit theaters next year. Letts is the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright behind August: Osage County, and he’s set to voice the role of Michelle Pfeiffer‘s ex-husband in the indie dramedy French Exit. He’s represented by Innovative Artists and attorney Stan Coleman.

Blanchard is a TV veteran who played Cher Horowitz on the Clueless TV series and starred in the acclaimed British series Peep Show. Her TV credits include the first seasons of Fargo and Flight of the Conchords, and she currently stars in the Audience Network series You Me Her, now in its fifth and final season. Deep Water is a coup for the actress, whose feature credits include Road Trip and a pair of Atom Egoyan films — Adoration and Where the Truth Lies, both of which were nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. She’s represented by Buchwald and Thruline Entertainment.

Affleck will shoot Deep Water before moving on to Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel with Matt Damon and Jodie Comer. Click here for the latest casting news on that project, which is in the process of adding a certain Star Wars villain.

