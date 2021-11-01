Actor and comedian, Tracy Morgan will voice Early Cuyler in Adult Swim’s final season of Squidbillies. Morgan will be replacing former Squidbillies voice actor, Stuart D. Baker, who was fired from the series in August 2020 due to “extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts” that were aimed at Dolly Parton and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Along with the news of Morgan taking over the role of the character, Adult Swim also released “audition footage” featuring the vocal talents of George Lowe (the voice of Space Ghost), Spencer Grammer (Summer of Rick and Morty), Steve Blum (T.O.M. of Toonami), and even Squidbillies co-creator and Aqua Teen Hunger Force star, Dave Willis. The audition trailer ends with Morgan mistakenly introducing himself as the new voice of Superman before correcting himself as the tape cuts out.

Squidbillies first debuted in 2005 and is centered around the Cuyler family, a poor family of anthropomorphic hillbilly mud squids that reside in the Georgia region of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The family is comprised of an alcoholic father Early, son Rusty - who is always after his father’s approval - Granny, and Lil, Early’s sister. The adult comedy cartoon follows the family as they go about their day-to-day lives terrorizing the town’s locals which typically ends in death and destruction. The family is always let off the hook by their friend and local sheriff as they are believed to be the last survivors of a federally protected endangered species, the “Appalachian Mud Squid." The series has aired a total of 123 episodes so far during its first 12 seasons.

Morgan, who starred as Tracy Jordan in the hit sitcom 30 Rock, is now in his fourth season executive producing and starring as Tray Barker on TBS’ The Last O.G. Squidbillies' final season premieres on November 7 on Adult Swim. Check out the hilarious audition footage reel below.

