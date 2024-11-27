Tracy Spiridakos played Detective Hailey Upton for seven seasons on Chicago P.D., but she left the series in Season 11. Her character was written out as she moved from Chicago to pursue the next thing that caught her attention. Spiridakos has also moved on to pursue other projects; her next is a feature film. According to Deadline, the actress appears as part of an ensemble in the thriller After, written and directed by Michael Marantz. Filming for the movie has already wrapped up in western Massachusetts, but a release date has yet to be announced.

The film is "about a man named Ethan, a retired true-crime podcaster, who is forced to dive back into danger when his sister, Emily, mysteriously vanishes." Dónall Ó Héalai plays Ethan, while Gabriella Piazza plays Emily. Other cast members include Andy Richter, Kevin Pollak, Karren Karagulian, Melia Kreiling, Ben Shenkman, and Micheál Neeson. Details about Spiridakos' character are not yet available.

Why Tracy Spiridakos Left 'Chicago P.D.' in Season 11

The actress opened up to Variety about the reason behind her departure from the venerable police drama. After seven seasons and one hundred and forty episodes, Spiridakos felt like it was time for her to spread her wings and see what else was out there for her. She revealed that she asked showrunner Gwen Sigan to write out the character, saying,

“I decided at the end of my sixth season, which is when I had reached out to Gwen and to everyone at Wolf to let them know that I just wanted to do one more year. I wanted us to send out the character with one last season. It was a hard decision — very, very hard. I love everybody on the show — cast, crew, producers, writers, everybody. It’s such an incredible team. I was just curious what was out there for me and wanted to switch it up, and that was it.”

In the meantime, Chicago P.D. continues with Season 12 premiering during the 2024/2025 TV season. The show, along with other One Chicago shows, is currently on a hiatus and will return with new episodes on January 8, 2025. In Season 12, there are several changes as a new member joins Intelligence just as a new chief laser focuses on how it operates. Meanwhile, Burgess has made detective and is set to get married to Ruzek sometime in the season.

After does not have a theatrical or streaming date yet, but stay tuned to Collider for updates. You can watch Tracy Spiridakos on Chicago P.D. by streaming past episodes on NBC.

