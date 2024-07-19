The Big Picture Dan Aykroyd reveals details about the potential Trading Places sequel, which will be set in the Caribbean.

The sequel would feature Eddie Murphy as a hedge fund billionaire helping out Dan Aykroyd's character.

It's unclear if Paramount will follow through with the plans, but Aykroyd remains hopeful.

In a recent interview for his Audible podcast, Blues Brothers: The Arc of Gratitude, Dan Aykroyd offered an exciting glimpse into the potential future of one of his beloved films, Trading Places. Speaking with Collider’s Tania Hussain, Aykroyd revealed some tantalizing details about a sequel that fans have been eagerly awaiting. Aykroyd shared that he had written a treatment for the sequel, set in the picturesque Caribbean. In this new story, Eddie Murphy’s character has evolved into a hedge fund billionaire banker. The plot centers around Murphy’s character coming to the aid of the now-elderly Lewis, played by Aykroyd, who is facing a new problem. The premise promises to bring the same blend of comedy and social commentary that made the original film a classic.

"I did write a treatment that takes place in the Caribbean with Eddie as a hedge fund billionaire banker who comes to help old Lewis out with a problem," Aykroyd said. He noted that he had previously sent this treatment to a former Paramount Chief, but at that time, the studio wasn’t ready to move forward with the project. However, Aykroyd remains optimistic about the sequel’s potential, especially with the changes in Paramount’s administration. "You know what — I should resend that. I know that Paramount has a new administration. That’s a good idea."

What Was 'Trading Places' About?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Released in 1983, Trading Places is a comedy film directed by John Landis. It stars Aykroyd as Louis Winthorpe III, a snobbish commodities broker, and Murphy as Billy Ray Valentine, a streetwise hustler. The film’s plot revolves around a bet made by two wealthy brothers, Randolph and Mortimer Duke, who decide to conduct a social experiment by swapping the lives of Winthorpe and Valentine. As Winthorpe and Valentine navigate their reversed fortunes, they ultimately team up to exact revenge on the Dukes.

Trading Places was both a critical and commercial success, praised for its sharp screenplay, engaging performances, and insightful social commentary. The film’s enduring popularity has cemented its status as a classic, with Aykroyd and Murphy’s on-screen chemistry being a major highlight. The trend of nostalgic sequels capitalizing on their originals being rediscovered by new audiences is not going away, and this seems like it would be a logical step for Paramount to investigate further.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the potential future of Trading Places and other news from the world of entertainment.

Trading Places Release Date June 7, 1983 Director John Landis Cast Denholm Elliott , Dan Aykroyd , Maurice Woods , Richard D. Fisher Jr. , Jim Gallagher , Anthony DiSabatino Runtime 118 Writers Timothy Harris , Herschel Weingrod

Stream on Hulu