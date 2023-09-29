The Big Picture Trading Places subverts the clichés of "get rich quick" comedies by exposing the cruelty and greed of Wall Street and the one percent.

The film explores the growth and redemption of its characters, challenging societal prejudices and proving that they are more than the pawns the wealthy consider them to be.

Eddie Murphy dominates the film with his sardonic style of comedy, playing an inspirational character who takes advantage of the prejudices of the Dukes, the film's antagonists.

“Get rich quick” style comedies are a hallmark of Hollywood’s history. Many 1950s comedies like How To Marry A Millionaire and Some Like It Hot depicted characters performing ridiculous money laundering schemes, complete with all the slapstick shenanigans that were common during films of the era. More recently, biographical films like The Wolf of Wall Street and Dumb Money have brought to life real events taken straight from the headlines that explore money laundering schemes and scandals. It says a lot about American cinema that financial success has such a compelling, rooting interest for audiences, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a fair amount of classics within the subgenre. 1983’s Trading Places actually managed to subvert the clichés of the genre by exploiting how fundamentally rigged America’s financial institutions were against disenfranchised groups.

‘Trading Places’ Shows Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy Battling Capitalistic Greed

Image via Paramount Pictures

Directed by Animal House filmmaker John Landis, Trading Places shows the cruelty and greed that exists in Wall Street through the characters Randolph (Ralph Bellamy) and Mortimer Duke (Denholm Elliott). The brothers and co-partners operate the Duke & Duke Commodity, a real estate firm out of Philadelphia that brings them both generous financial gains each year. The brothers may share their views on capitalism, but they disagree on who is capable of achieving the success that they've been rewarded with. As part of a strange bet for a single dollar (a plot beat that is amusingly brought up again during the film’s conclusion), the brothers decide to swap two men on opposite sides of the social hierarchy in order to see how things play out.

The brothers’ granddaughter Penelope (Kristin Holby) is set to wed their top employee Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd), whose obnoxious attitude has frequently drawn their ire. As a result, the Dukes decide to effectively fire and disgrace Louis so that they can replace him with the street beggar Billy Ray Valentine (Eddie Murphy). The two men actually aren’t that different, but wealth has put them on completely different sides of the social infrastructure. Louis spends his days badgering clients for cash investments, and Billy spends his nights pretending to be a wounded veteran in order to gain some extra cash. Neither Louis nor Billy are above lying in order to make a little extra money, but they’re simply pawns in a larger economic system that is controlled by men like the Dukes.

It’s evident from the brothers’ early comments that they represent everything wrong with Wall Street and the social conservatism of the one percent; their bet isn’t just cruel, but fundamentally racist and offensive. Trading Places plays these characters for laughs, but it’s evident that they’re destructive forces within the world. This is what makes Trading Places such an enjoyable film — the audience is invested in seeing Louis and Billy Ray grow from their experiences, and prove that they’re more than the simple pawns that the Dukes consider them to be. The Dukes could never count on Billy Ray and Louis both adjusting to the new circumstances that they’ve found themselves in. The film isn’t inspiring because it’s about making money, but because the audience gets to see the Dukes being proven wrong.

Does ‘Trading Places’ Still Hold Up Today?

Louis is at first comically unable to live outside of the privilege he’s been used to his entire life; there’s one particularly amusing moment when a police officer (Frank Oz) makes fun of his preference for attending the opera. However, Louis steadily grows to understand the reality that men like Billy Ray face as he’s forced to scramble and save for cash as he finds himself impoverished. Winthrope has his mind opened when he meets the sex worker Ophelia (Jamie Lee Curtis), who he steadily begins to fall in love with. Although the film makes a few sexist jokes that have not aged well, it’s respectful of Ophelia’s line of work, and gives her considerable agency. It’s evident from their early encounters that Louis is the fool in the situation — he has to rely on Ophelia’s knowledge to survive and discover why he was fired in the first place.

Although Aykroyd and Curtis do some of their best work in Trading Places, Murphy absolutely dominates the film in one of his first (and best) roles. Trading Places was released only a year after Murphy’s screen debut in 48 Hrs., and a year before his major breakthrough with Beverly Hills Cop, and audiences were still getting used to his sardonic style of comedy. Murphy was able to turn Billy Ray into a whip smart, intelligent character that takes advantage of the Dukes’ social prejudices. It’s hilarious to watch Billy Ray react to bring talked down to; the Dukes’ explanation of what a “BLT sandwich” inspires Murphy to look directly at the camera in a particularly amusing moment. The two brothers make the mistake of underestimating him, as Billy Ray slowly proves to be more than capable of wrestling the brothers’ business from out under them.

RELATED: From ‘Trading Places’ to 'A Fish Called Wanda’: 10 Highly Underrated Jamie Lee Curtis Roles

This is part of the reason that Murphy’s perspective is so important. Although not all the films’ jokes have aged well, the racial humor is at the expense of the Dukes, not Billy Ray. Having an actor like Murphy play an inspirational character with autonomy was integral to a film that was largely dominated by a white cast. Landis remains one of the few filmmakers that truly understood the comedic genius of Murphy, which inspired him to let the former Saturday Night Live star unleash his full potential a few years later with Coming to America.

Trading Places explores how three characters of different backgrounds could come together to fight their mutual oppressor. A mid-level corporate buffoon, a charismatic street hustler, and a fiercely intelligent sex worker wouldn’t seem like they have a lot in common, but they’re able to come together and form a scheme that forces a pair of greedy Wall Street blokes to finally start facing consequences. Trading Places’ message is more complex than “can’t we all just get along?” It’s about identifying who the bad guy is.