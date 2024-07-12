The Big Picture Trading Spaces revolutionized home renovation TV with its neighborly room swaps & shocking reveals.

Almost locked in a time capsule of a specific moment in entertainment history, Trading Spaces took reality television by storm. Two sets of neighbors are tasked to redecorate a room in the other's house with the assistance of a designer and a carpenter. With no say over the overall design, the show varied from brilliant renovations to incredible eyesores that homeowners soon regretted. With ten seasons in its original run and a short-lived revival almost a decade later, Trading Spaces helped define future home renovation shows as well as kickstart the careers of future design legends like Ty Pennington and Genevieve Gorder. Without the hit TLC show, the state of current home decor programming may never be the same.

Based on the BBC series Changing Rooms, Trading Spaces watched as two sets of neighbors swapped homes as they would redecorate a room in the other's house. With a budget originally of $1,000, both teams would share a carpenter but would have their own personal designer. With a roster of many versatile designers, each episode would feature a different combination of personalities. The teams would have no say over what happens in their own home. But they certainly tried to sway the designers about what not to do in their neighbor's home. The neighbors would have to see one another after filming! With an original run from 2000-2009 and a revival from 2018-2019, Trading Spaces was must-see-TV for home renovation fans. And it's still discussed in the world of home and garden television.

What Made 'Trading Spaces' Shine

The year was 2000. It was the year that legendary reality television programs like Survivor and Big Brother debuted in America. Reality television programming was in high demand, and viewers were eager to see real people live out their dreams in any way, shape, or form. So TLC ordered a show called Trading Spaces, a show inspired by a British series called Changing Rooms. The premise was simple. Friends or neighbors swap homes and, with the assistance of top designers, they would redo rooms before a grand reveal at the end. It was a gamble, but with the success of its British predecessor, TLC was willing to risk it. The first season of the program was originally hosted by Alex McLeod and featured a rotating cast of designers. The risk paid off! Viewers kept on tuning in because of its unique premise as well as the reality that being part of a show like this was within reach. Perhaps they could do their own version in real life with their neighbors! But after the first season episode order, host Alex McLeod decided to leave the program to pursue other hosting opportunities, including the infamous Joe Millionaire. A new host was needed. And her name was Paige Davis. When it comes to Trading Spaces, there is life before. But Trading Spaces was Paige Davis. The show that continues to be remembered today is the one that was led by Paige Davis. The show had picked up steam and the world of home renovation television had been changed forever.

Up until Trading Spaces, most of the home renovation television programs were on HGTV, leaning into the educational aspects of the genre. Sure, you might have learned a thing or two while watching Trading Spaces. Usually about what not to do. But viewers tuned into Trading Spaces to be entertained. With a rotating cast of designers, each episode was destined to bring a different energy. Usually, each episode would feature a tried and true designer who would makeover a room that was an upgrade from the drab it originally started with. And then there would be that one designer who was simply there to cause a ruckus. Fans loved it. Schadenfreude was alive and well when watching Trading Spaces. From the safety of their home, viewers could sit in shock at the insane eyesores that some of the outlandish designers would create. Fans couldn't wait to see what unconventional material would end up on the floors or walls. No one watching would ever think, oh yeah, let's put sand in our living room or hay on our walls! Enjoy the beach? Guess what, your room is getting sand! If the homeowner told the designers that they didn't like the color brown, you could bet your bottom dollar that there would be brown in the final design. There was almost a sociopathic glee from viewers when they watched people who took their chance at being on the show get exactly what they didn't want. That's entertainment, baby!

Nothing Beat The Reveal on Trading Spaces

With reality television already having an over-the-top mentality, it worked for Trading Spaces. It was part of the charm. Sure, the process of designing and executing the room was exciting to watch, but nothing beat the reveal. Who doesn't love watching someone in tears because they're so happy? But what could be better than a homeowner returning to their home, thinking their dreams were about to come true, only to have the biggest nightmares come to fruition? More often than not, the devastating revels are the ones that longtime fans continue to talk about. Kudos to Paige Davis for being able to keep her composure and control over the brokenhearted homeowners. But fans loved seeing the reactions. It was reality television. More often than not, homeowners who despised their rooms would change it back almost instantaneously.

Trading Spaces worked as a show. It was unique. It inspired other surprise renovation shows of the time, like While You Were Out. It spun-off a family edition called Trading Spaces: Family that allowed teams of three or four to participate in the same concept, with the addition of kids. Then there was the Discovery Kids spin-off called Trading Spaces: Boys vs Girls, which allowed teens and tweens to have their rooms get a makeover. Needless to say, every generation wanted to take part in their own Trading Spaces. Everyone had at least one drab room in their home that they dreamed could get a $1000 "free" redo. It was a unique show, and yet, in the time of carbon copy reality programming where every network attempted to strike gold with their own reality hit, Trading Spaces could never be replicated. It stood on its own with its own identity.

'Trading Spaces' Was First and Foremost About the Stars

Up until Trading Spaces, most of the home renovation television programs were on HGTV, leaning into the educational aspects of the genre. The hosts of the programs would guide viewers on tips and tricks on how they could upgrade their homes. With shows like Room by Room and You're Home, the kind and sweet hosts were just that. They were your teachers. They weren't the reality stars that the new generation called for. But for Trading Spaces, the educational element was pushed to the side as the teachers turned into entertainers.

With its unique spin on a makeover program that was part instructional and part gimmick-focused, Trading Spaces illuminated a part of the home and garden genre that had not been tapped into. With the show debuting in the heyday of some of the most ambitious reality television programs, Trading Spaces stood out for being unique. It began a trend by allowing the designers, builders, and hosts of being more than just their job description. Paige Davis became the host you wanted to become besties with. Ty Pennington was your trusty handyman you dreamed could fix up your place in a pinch. And if the name Hildi Santo Tomas was even uttered, as a viewer, you were thrilled. As a homeowner, you knew your house was about to be an arts and crafts project from hell.

The designer's personalities were tied to what they were known for on the show. You had the southern charm exuding from designers Laurie Smith and Frank Bielec. Their design eye would often allow for something classic and warm. Vern Vip and Genevieve Gorder often had a modern approach to their designs. Their design style allowed them to flourish in a post-Trading Spaces world on HGTV. Then there was Doug Wilson. The flamboyant designer was never as chaotic and eccentric as Hildi Santo Tomas, but he was eager to push boundaries. He even made a homeowner cry during their reveal because he touched their beloved fireplace! With other day players that came in and out during its original run, Trading Spaces truly relied on the designers and how far they would go. Fans were also eager to see what would happen if the teams went over budget. Could those cashier rings reaching their max all be for show? Perhaps, but it kept things exciting! It did give fans an idea of how they could practically renovate their rooms for a budget of $1000, or $2000 in later seasons, but this was reality television. Not everything is what it seems.

There's Never Been Another 'Trading Spaces'

The series influenced how television personalities and shows of this genre could operate. Nowadays, shows on HGTV often operate in a manner that everything is positive. The drama off-screen from the personalities rarely seeps into the show. But the focus is always on showcasing good people doing good things for other good people. Thanks to Trading Spaces, personalities trumped teaching. Viewers tune in to watch the hosts over the execution. Yes, they may have inspired design trends. Farmhouse-chic anyone? But HGTV has made stars in the same manner that Trading Spaces made stars.

After years, TLC decided to reboot the program and bring in some of the faces that made the show shine. The revival was hosted once again by Paige Davis. It originally was supposed to just be an eight-episode special, but with its return netting a giant viewership, TLC renewed it for another twelve-episode order. It proved that even in the changing face of home renovation and design television with a focus on flipping, Trading Spaces would forever be beloved. Could another revival have the same magic? Probably! Trading Spaces was ambitious television and deserves a spot in reality television history.

