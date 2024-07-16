The Big Picture Hildi & Doug were notorious for wild designs on Trading Spaces, but Doug pushed boundaries further.

Pam was left in tears when her beloved fireplace was removed during a room redesign by Doug Wilson.

Trading Spaces was known for outrageous reveals & viewer shock, creating iconic reality TV moments.

The name on everybody's lips is going to be: Hildi. When Trading Spaces debuted on TLC in 2000, many of the stars from the show became household names. Many for their brilliant work on the show. Others for creating some of the wildest designs in the history of home renovation television. And the constant culprit of this feat was Hildi Santo Tomas. But there was one instance where she was beaten by one of her costars for causing tears of absolute dismay following the reveal of their redesigned room. Doug Wilson had always loved pushing boundaries, but often found himself presenting solid designs. Most of the couples who received a Doug room ended up pleased. But like a child with a fire on the stove, if you tell them no, they're going to do it anyway. So when homeowners Pam and John returned to witness that their off-limits fireplace was anything but, the nickname "Crying Pam" was born.

Inspired by the British series Changing Rooms, Trading Spaces was the fan-favorite TLC reality program that brought neighbors together as they swapped homes as they redesigned a room in their house. Joined by a dedicated designer and shared carpenter, Trading Spaces was appointment television in the heyday of reality television. Known for outrageous designs and campy outcomes, Trading Spaces defined home renovation as it is today. Fans loved to see brilliant home makeovers, but when the reveal caused pure chaos, it created some exceptional reality television moments.

The History of "Crying Pam"

On each episode of Trading Spaces, a pair of neighbors had their keys swapped by host Paige Davis as they embarked on a 48-hour journey with a $1,000 budget, a renowned designer, and hopes for their 15 minutes of fame. The year was 2002. Trading Spaces was in Puyallap, Washington. Laureen and Charles Jobe joined their neighbors John and Pam Herrick for a dream opportunity: Trading Spaces. John and Pam would be working with Frank Bielec to redo the Jobe home while Laureen and Charles worked with Doug Wilson to redo the Herrick living room. It was a typical episode, but Pam was adamant about one thing and one thing only: do not touch her beloved brick fireplace. She was game for everything, but Doug, keep that fireplace intact!

Reality television is known for having heroes and villains. While there wasn't a clear-cut villain on a show like Trading Spaces, there were certainly antagonists. Those designers who really came in looking to entertain. And that was Doug Wilson. He had stated in the past that every show needs a villain, and he was more than willing to fill those shoes. Part of the intrigue of Trading Spaces was for viewers to see the final reveal. With reality television striving for entertainment, Doug was there to entertain. He was eager to provide some razzle-dazzle. Don't tell a reality star something you don't want to happen. They'll make it happen.

The Jobes didn't really have much say in what Doug was about to do. That was part of the show. That's what the contract stated. The couples were pawns in the designer's game. They knew how much Pam would be infuriated, but Doug didn't care. He loved to push the boundaries until his toes touched the line. And he did. What was formally a cute and homely living room turned into a chic contemporary dwelling with a brown and cream color scheme. For a modern audience, sure, it was a bit cold, but it was beautiful. Doug offered a solid design. But for a woman who did not want to part with her red brick fireplace, it was the end of the world. Doug's shenanigans left Pam in tears.

Easily the worst reveal in the show's history, this moment got to her because she expected to see a beautiful new room with her beloved fireplace married in. What she got instead was a beautiful new fireplace she wanted nothing to do with. As Pam stated, "You guys are going to be fixing that in a little bit." It was said following the show that Doug's work was easily removable, but what is certainly not removable from the internet was Pam's infamous reaction. She had to step out and stop filming because her shock was just too much to handle. As Doug Wilson shared, "You have to be open to change. If you're not, then you should leave your room as it existed and not apply to be on the show." A completely valid point. That is the jist of the show. At least what Doug gave her could be changed. She should be thankful Hildi didn't get her mitts on her room. That fireplace would probably have been destroyed!

'Trading Spaces' Thrived on Shocking Reveals

Host Paige Davis revealed that she had a very interesting position when it came to reveals on Trading Spaces. She shared, "I often feel in reveal situations, whether it's a happy reveal or a disappointing reveal, the best thing I can do is shut up. To not get in the way of those feelings and emotions. Almost every reveal was happy; 90 percent of the time. There were very few out of the hundreds of rooms that we did that were truly unhappy. The infamous reveals." When it came to Pam, Paige noted that you could hear Pam sobbing in the hallway. It was a very real reaction during the early days of reality television.

To be fair, Pam's family room looked good. It was a change. But if you have a fear of change, then this was not the reality show for you to be on. What Doug designed was beautiful. Almost any other homeowner would have been thrilled for an upgrade. For Pam, this was not the experience she wanted. This may not have been the show she should have partaken in. But her reveal was iconic. For Frank Bielec, he insisted that Trading Spaces was not a home improvement show. It's not meant to be instructional. Trading Spaces was about trauma, angst, and voyeurism. He said, "It's very real. It's like being at the scene of an accident. You know you're not supposed to look, but when you get up close, you do." Welcome to reality television!

Over the course of its 10 seasons between the original run and the reboot, Trading Spaces was known for some outrageous designs. One couple loved the beach so much, but they didn't expect a cabana to be placed right into their living room. The amount of sand that was put into those poor couple's house. But Hildi was eager to give them a beach vacation! Hidi was also known for the living room with hay glued onto the walls and another living room was adorned with her pop art face. Fans saw a murder nightmare kitchen. An entire room lacked practicality with the furniture placed on the ceiling. All these years later, longtime fans of Trading Spaces still talk about the chaos over beauty. And Crying Pam might be the most infamous homeowner to ever appear on the program. I wonder how her fireplace is doing today.

