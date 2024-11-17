The late 2000s was awash with true-crime miniseries, documentaries, and podcasts, a trend that continues today with the likes of Ryan Murphy's Monsters anthology series, which most recently covered the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez. And there's always been a steady stream of slasher movies available for those who want bloody entertainment without the real-life baggage — but how many movies combine the two genres into one twistedly fun ride? Tyler MacIntyre's criminally overlooked 2017 teen slasher Tragedy Girls does exactly that, turning our morbid obsession with real-life murders into the target of biting commentary while still reveling in the inherent fun of the slasher genre. Like Cory Finley's Thoroughbreds, Tragedy Girls puts a darkly humorous spin on following the journey of budding psychopaths, played here by Alexandra Shipp and Brianna Hildebrand, while also adding in queer undertones and the exaggerated, pitch-black humor and violence of Heathers for a refreshing remix on a typical teen slasher.

What Is ‘Tragedy Girls’ About?

Tragedy Girls is a superbly dark comedy that explores society’s fascination with serial killers and true crime. McKayla (Shipp) and Sadie (Hildebrand) share this obsession and run a true-crime Twitter page from which the movie gets its name, but they’re desperate for more followers. Together, they scheme to hire a known serial killer (Kevin Durand) to commit murders specifically so McKayla and Sadie can cover them on their podcast. Things don’t quite work out as they planned, but the two girls prove they’re just as happy with raising their body count as they are with raising their social media followers.

What makes McKayla and Sadie stand out from other movies that skewer the obsession with online fame is the fact that the girls already have the urge to murder; their obsessions with fame and killing are equal rather than one causing the other. Tragedy Girls isn't just another takedown of influencer culture, but instead very specifically uses those tropes to scathingly critique the true crime obsession that has become so prevalent. By making the protagonists both fans of true crime and the perpetrators of said crimes, the movie comedically points out the moral ambiguity of having such a gleeful interest in real-life murders and tragedies.

‘Tragedy Girls’ Is a Modern ‘Heathers’ But Also So Much More

It’s easy to draw a line between Tragedy Girls and Michael Lehmann’s 1988 cult classic Heathers. Both movies treat the brutality of murder with an over-the-top absurdity, and, like Heathers did with Christian Slater’s J.D., Tragedy Girls uses the eagerness of McKayla and Sadie to kill to play up the black humor. The two are also disappointed when the death of one of their victims is ruled accidental, paralleling how the victims in Heathers are worshipped even more after their staged suicides. Their serial killer character even has the same last name as Michael Lehmann, the director of Heathers.

But there’s more to Tragedy Girls than just the tongue-in-cheek humor of Lehmann’s film; it’s also reminiscent of Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope due to the strong queer undertones between its two leads (and their fascination with murder). Rope doesn’t explicitly say that its two protagonists are in a relationship, but the mannerisms of the characters strongly imply they’re more than friends; it’s also based on a play where the characters are, in fact, explicitly queer. Tragedy Girls also implies that its main characters share more than a platonic love by having them show physical affection, like holding hands and leaning on each other and framing a brief falling out like a break-up. McKayla even describes them as “the same person” because of how well they complement each other: she feeds into Sadie’s dark urges, while Sadie knows when to pull McKayla back from letting those same urges take complete control.

The chemistry between the two characters is another source of the film's humor, and the juxtaposition of their cheery attitudes and the atrocities in which they take part will make you laugh and wince at the same time. If you're looking for a fresh spin on the tried-and-true formula of horror comedies, or you're worried your true-crime obsession is getting out of hand, pause the Crime Junkie podcast and check out Tragedy Girls.

Tragedy Girls is available to stream in the U.S. on Peacock.

