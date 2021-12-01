It's a story that has been done many, many times already: think back to Akira Kurosawa's Ran, and indeed more recently, Justin Kurzel's Macbeth. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't run to catch this offer from A24 and Apple Original Films. For one day only, on December 5, you can see Joel Coen's tremendous adaptation of the Bard's tragedy, aptly titled The Tragedy of Macbeth, for free - and, if you're in North America, it'll be followed by a Q&A with Coen and one of the film's co-stars, Frances McDormand (Lady Macbeth).

The film will play at a number of theaters in the United States and Worldwide, from Paris to London to Argentina, although the international screenings won't benefit from a post-show Q&A. They're calling it "Shakespeare in the Cinema," an IMAX event, and you can find listings here. Some of the more popular locations include:

Boston, MA | Boston Common 19 + IMAX | 4.00 p.m. EST

| Boston Common 19 + IMAX | 4.00 p.m. EST Burbank, CA | Burbank 16 + IMAX | 1.00 p.m. PST

| Burbank 16 + IMAX | 1.00 p.m. PST Washington, DC | Georgetown 14 + IMAX | 4.00 p.m. EST

| Georgetown 14 + IMAX | 4.00 p.m. EST New York, NY | Lincoln Square 13 + IMAX | 4.00 p.m. EST

| Lincoln Square 13 + IMAX | 4.00 p.m. EST Paris, France | Pathé Quai D'ivry | 4.00 p.m. CEST

| Pathé Quai D'ivry | 4.00 p.m. CEST Berlin, Germany | UCI Kino Berlin Mercedes Platz | 4.00 p.m. CEST

| UCI Kino Berlin Mercedes Platz | 4.00 p.m. CEST London, United Kingdom | Cineworld Leicester Square | 4.00 p.m. GMT

It's first-come, first serve, so make sure you're there nice and early if you don't want to be disappointed. Critics have hailed the film as a triumph, with Empire calling it "stark but utterly compelling, this chilling take on Macbeth is a visually stunning tour de force. It’s as good as you’d expect from this cast and crew, which is saying something". It most certainly is.

McDormand, of course, isn't exactly new to Shakespeare. As she explained on an episode of the Team Deakins podcast, she first encountered the Bard, like most of us, in an English class. It was here that a dramatic reading of Lady Macbeth's sleepwalking scene that she was swept off her feet and fell in love with the craft of acting. “I was a very shy, kind of geeky child, and it was the first time I felt the power of being on stage,” adding, “It was literally the hook that went into my craw and I haven’t gotten it out since.”

The Tragedy of Macbeth also stars Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, Ralph Ineson, Sean Patrick Thomas, Harry Melling, Bertie Carvel, Kathryn Hunter, Brendan Gleeson, and Stephen Root. Further to the film's one-day-only special event, it will receive a limited theatrical release on December 25, followed by a streaming release on Apple TV+ on January 14.

