The first gorgeous trailer for A24 and Apple TV+’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, the first solo film from director Joel Coen, has been released. The quick glimpse at the black-and-white Shakespeare adaptation shows the film’s remarkable cast and hints that “something wicked this way comes.”

The trailer shows shots of some of the primary characters from the play, including Denzel Washington as Lord Macbeth, Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth, Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan, Harry Melling as Malcolm, and Kathryn Hunter as the witches. The images that we do see are haunting: Washington coming out of the thick fog, the witches surrounding a dark pool, and an abandoned, dusty crown. The film was shot entirely on sound stages, and this short look does almost remind of Laurence Olivier’s Best Picture-winning Hamlet from 1948, which also took a similar tactic to adapt Shakespeare.

In addition to who we see in the trailer, The Tragedy of Macbeth will also star Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, Ralph Ineson, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Coen favorite, Stephen Root.

The Tragedy of Macbeth is the first film Joel Coen has written and directed without his brother Ethan Coen, with the last film from the pair being 2018’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. The dark and impressive cinematography of The Tragedy of Macbeth comes from Bruno Delbonnel, who previously worked with the Coen brothers on 2006’s Paris, je t’aime, 2013’s Inside Llewyn Davis, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Carter Burwell, who has been the composer for every Coen film, with the exception of O Brother, Where Art Thou? and Inside Llewyn Davis, will provide the score for Joel’s first solo effort.

The Tragedy of Macbeth comes to select theaters on December 25, and to Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022. Check out the teaser trailer and poster for The Tragedy of Macbeth below.

