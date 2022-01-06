While some may have been able to catch The Tragedy of Macbeth in select theaters over the holidays, Joel Coen's ambitious take on the Shakespeare drama will be available on a broader scale when it drops on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 14. The visually stunning adaptation has gotten another trailer ahead of its streaming release, one that sets audiences on edge with the haunting and horrifying tone of the film. The trailer opens with a voiceover from one of the story's witches with the infamous line, "by the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes."

Coen's adaptation of one of Shakespeare's most beloved works is a visually stunning masterpiece that has received critical acclaim following its theatrical release. This trailer highlights Coen's stark visuals and the intense, deadly chemistry between leads Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington. McDormand and Washington bring to life Lady and Lord Macbeth, with a depth only possible from two such acting powerhouses. The high-contrast, black and white film allows Coen and cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel to create truly incredible shots, as shown in this trailer, that leave the audience gasping.

We see arches used throughout the trailer, shots of McDormand and Washington in both companionship and conflict as their crime threatens to tear them apart, and a slew of haunting landscape shots, as well as focused shots of just a hint of the blood and violence that lie within. The sound design also stands out in this trailer as drips of blood haunt both Lady and Lord Macbeth, evoking a knock at the door. The sound of swarming crows contrasted with moments of deafening silence work together to put the audience into a state of unease similar to the characters of the film.

This is the first project Coen has done without his brother Ethan Coen, who has taken a break from movies to work on stage plays. Coen has directed the film and adapted the original Shakespeare play for the screen, cutting much of the story to focus on the primary conflict. He is also an executive producer for the film alongside McDormand and Robert Graf. The film also stars Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, and Brendan Gleeson and is an A24 and IAC Films production.

The Tragedy of Macbeth will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on January 14. In the meantime, check out the trailer below:

